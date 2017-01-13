34°
Community raises a record

13th Jan 2017 2:05 PM
FUNDRAISING SUCCESS: Woolgoolga Surf Life Saving Club held their annual Black and White Bowls day.

A SUCCESSFUL day was had at the Woolgoolga Bowling Club to raise funds for the local life saving club.

The community came together to support the Woolgoolga Surf Lifesaving Club at their annual Black and White Bowls fundraiser day.

Despite low attendance in previous years, the club set a new record of $10,076.50 thanks to the people who attended and local businesses who helped donate prizes to make the day possible.

The event consisted of morning bowls with mufti four combinations followed by a sausage sizzle lunch and raffle prizes.

Money raised will go towards helping build the new surf club and purchasing more rescue equipment.

Club president Les Pepper sent his thanks to the community and sponsors for their support on behalf of all the Woolgoolga Surf Lifesaving Club members.

Coffs Coast Advocate
