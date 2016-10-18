24°
News

'If Mum's up there, why did we leave flowers on road?'

Clair Morton
| 18th Oct 2016 5:00 AM Updated: 7:40 AM
LOVING MEMORY: Jodie Spears with her husband Jamie and their three children.
LOVING MEMORY: Jodie Spears with her husband Jamie and their three children.

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WHEN the family of Coutts Crossing crash victim Jodie Spears laid flowers at the crash site on Sunday, her six-year-old son had an important question for her younger sister Kylie Murdoch.

"I've been explaining to him that he can still talk to his mum, and that she is an angel on the brightest star in the sky," she said.

"At the crash site he asked me, 'if Mum's up there, why did we leave the flowers on the road?' I said because we can't reach the moon."

"If we get a slingshot, we can," was his reply.

Their lives were thrown into turmoil when the mother of three died on the drive home from work on Thursday, when her new Suzuki scooter collided with a Mitsubishi Pajero.

Since then, Mrs Spears' close-knit family has been trying to maintain a sense of normality for the sake of her children.

"It was Jodie's youngest son's birthday on Saturday, so we had a big party and he said 'Mum said I was going to have lots of presents, and I did'," Mrs Murdoch said.

"It's difficult but we are doing okay."

The support that has poured in from people across the Clarence Valley has made it just that little bit easier, too.

A GoFundMe page created to raise money for the family reached more than $3700 in just 19 hours, and continues to climb as it is shared far and wide on social media.

"(The family) would like to thank the community for their overwhelming support and generosity," Mrs Murdoch said.

"We are amazed at how much of an impact Jodie made on so many people's lives in the Coutts Crossing and Grafton communities."

Jodie Spears
Jodie Spears

As an employee of the Grafton Woolworths store for more than a decade, and a life-long Coutts Crossing resident, Mrs Spears interacted with people from all areas of the community on a daily basis.

"She was known to nearly everybody, and there would be a lot of people that didn't know her name but would have seen her face," Mrs Murdoch said.

Her Woolworths "family" has also expressed its grief at her passing.

Special arrangements will be made to allow all the local staff members to attend her funeral, where they plan to form a guard of honour.

In a statement on behalf of the Grafton team, Mrs Spears was described as an excellent worker with a personality to match.

"She worked with us for 15 years and she was a wonderful girl, with a lovely personality.

"She will be sadly missed by all the team."

Jodie, wife to Jamie Spears, was the eldest child of three girls to parents Stephen and Wendy Jeffs, and shared the same birthday as her grandmother Monica Jeffs.

She was an aunty to 13 nieces and nephews.

Her youngest sister, who gave birth to her third child on Friday, has named her newborn son Brodie in honour of Mrs Spears' memory.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  community support coutts crossing editors picks fatality gofundme jodie spears scooter

'If Mum's up there, why did we leave flowers on road?'

'If Mum's up there, why did we leave flowers on road?'

GoFundMe account for beloved crash victim Jodie Spears grows as family and friends pay tribute.

Is it a bird or plane? FlyPelican flight lands in Coffs

TOUCH DOWN: The first FlyPelican flight from Newcastle touched down in Coffs Harbour on Monday afternoon.

New flight service lands in Coffs Harbour

Fair Work recovers thousands for Coffs Coast visa workers

FAIR WORK: Dozens of 417 Visa holders on the Coffs Coast were found to be underpaid and owed time off.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars recovered for visa workers

Driver sought by police after pursuit

PURSUIT: Police need your help to find a driver involved in a highway chase.

Driver sought after police pursuit

Local Partners

'If Mum's up there, why did we leave flowers on road?'

GoFundMe account for beloved crash victim Jodie Spears grows as family and friends pay tribute.

Bush fire burns near Pacific Highway

Rural Fire Service NSW - Kingscliff Branch Photo: Scott Powick DAILY NEWS TWE140815rfs

Fire burning near Pacific Highway

Banjo man's wild and worldly ride into 'Gothic Australiana'

Harry Jakamarra will bring his blistering banjo skills to Yamba on Sunday.

Harry Jakamarra brings powerful lyrics and raw sound to Yamba

Declan Kelly and the Rising Sun to shine bright at festival

Declan Kelly & The Rising Sun is one of the headlining acts at this year's festival.

Main stage set to pump with radiant reggae and dub vibes

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Kim Kardashian robbers 'knew security code'

Kim Kardashian robbers 'knew security code'

A police insider claims the robbers, who stole $10 million of jewellery belonging to Kim Kardashian West, knew the code to her apartment.

Jonas says story of losing virginity not meant to hurt

Jonas says he didn't mean to hurt anyone with tale of first time sex

Sam's not sour after Australian Survivor elimination

Australian Survivor contestant Sam Webb.

CHARITY CEO doesn't blame Lee for plotting against him.

Jon Bon Jovi overcame "darkness" thanks to his wife

Jon Bon Jovi thanks his wife Dorothea for helping him to beat his demons. The 54-year-old rock star has admitted to hitting his lowest ebb following the abrupt departure of guitarist Richie Sambora from his band in 2013 - but has credited his wife of 27 years for ensuring he fought through the turmoil.

JON Bon Jovi thanks wife Dorothea for helping him beat his demons.

Phil Collins can't stand Paul McCartney 14 years later

Phil Collins thinks Sir Paul McCartney is condescending. The 65-year-old star is former fan of the legendary singer, but his perception of Sir Paul took a sharp downward turn following an encounter at the Party at the Palace event at Buckingham Palace in 2002, which marked the Golden Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth.

Phil Collins thinks Sir Paul McCartney is condescending.

Lady Gaga: Being a woman "ain't easy"

Lady Gaga thinks being a woman "ain't easy". The 30-year-old pop star thinks all women share many of the same life struggles and has admitted the situation is pulling her "apart". She reflected: "Many women, no matter their race, colour, religion, go through the same issues with men, bodies, minds. A lot of women shut down, as they don't feel heard. It ain't easy. I know it is pulling me apa

LADY Gaga thinks being a woman "ain't easy".

Simon Cowell's gay sex joke backfires on TV

Simon Cowell

X Factor judge's quick quip draws gasps from audience

Serenity, Space and Natural Light

13 Ridgewood Drive, Raleigh 2454

House 3 2 4 Auction 12th...

This methodically designed 3 bedroom residence is the epitome of Raleigh living, where the country lifestyle is found approximately 20 minutes from Coffs Harbour...

&quot;Brand New Family Home&quot;

31 Loaders Lane, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $575,000

This faultless Arakoon home features a modern and spacious floor plan which incorporates all the "must haves" on a new home buyers list. The home features four...

A Great Investment Let at $420pwk or Perfect For Young Families

17 Hannaford Pl, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 1 $380,000

Featuring 3 bedrooms with built in robes & ceiling fans plus a converted single garage to a 4th bedroom, there is also a lovely new bathroom separate wc. Freshly...

Brand New &quot;Sawtell Ridge Estate&quot;

97 Mimiwali Dr, Bonville 2450

House 4 2 2 $549,000

Are you looking for that brand new family home close to Sawtell? Than look no further. Situated in the "Sawtell Ridge Estate" is this four bedroom + study home...

&quot;Elevated Brand New Home&quot;

95 Mimiwali Dr, Bonville 2450

House 4 2 2 $549,000

Situated in the "Sawtell Ridge Estate" is this four bedroom + study home with elevated views. Features include open plan living, modern kitchen with stainless...

Home Sweet Home

8 McIntosh Crescent, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 2 2 $495,000

If you are looking for perfection, than this immaculate home located in a very popular area will tick all the boxes, it has been lovingly cared for leaving nothing...

RENOVATED BEACH SHACK

20 Coral Drive, Sandy Beach 2456

House 3 1 1 $349,000

This cute beach shack is full of character, located in popular Sandy Beach, just a short 2 minute drive to the beach in an established neighbourhood, you can spend...

Chance of ocean views from a second level

Lot 186 Helmsman Close, Safety Beach 2456

Residential Land This blocks building envelope is near level. Its attributes are backing onto ... $280,000

This blocks building envelope is near level. Its attributes are backing onto the ever popular Woolgoolga / safety beach golf course. It has an 8.1mtr front 33.35 ...

Chance of Ocean views from a second level, backing golf course

Lot 188 Helmsman Close, Safety Beach 2456

Residential Land This blocks building envelope is near level. Its attributes are backing onto ... $275,000

This blocks building envelope is near level. Its attributes are backing onto the ever popular Woolgoolga / safety beach golf course. It has a 18.754 mtr front &...

Build 2 homes &amp; Chance of ocean views from second level

Lot 185 Helmsman Close, Safety Beach 2456

Residential Land This blocks building envelope is near level. Its attributes are dual occupancy ... $310,000

This blocks building envelope is near level. Its attributes are dual occupancy backing onto the ever popular Woolgoolga / safety beach golf course. It has an 10...

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest