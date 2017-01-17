Community crime-fighting fund

The NSW Government is offering community groups funding through its crime-fighting fund.

COMMUNITY groups, councils and businesses can access funding for crime-fighting solutions to clamp down on anti-social behaviour.

The Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, urged local organisations to apply for a grant of up to $250,000 for ideas to boost local safety and pride.

"The Community Safety Fund will invest in projects that address local crime hotspots and promotes safe and inclusive use of public space,” Mr Fraser said.

"I know many people in our community have innovative ideas of how to make our community a safer place and I encourage them to take up this funding opportunity.”

The Minister for Justice and Police, Troy Grant, said crime was a social and financial burden the NSW Government was committed to reducing.

"We know there is always more that can be done to stamp out crime in our towns and suburbs and are working with the community to identify opportunities,” Mr Grant said.

"The reasons and consequences of crime in one region of NSW can be very different to other regions, therefore it is important to invest in local solutions.”

The Attorney-General, Gabrielle Upton, said the $10 million program over four years had already helped make local crime reduction ideas a reality.

Further information including application information: http://www.crimeprevention.nsw.gov.au/