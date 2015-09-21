30°
Sport

Rebels call on fresh faces to maintain winning formula

Matthew Elkerton | 8th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
IN GOOD STEAD: Former South Grafton Rebels president Ray Taunton (right) is handing over the Rebels reigns to incoming Brad Rodda after rebuilding the Rebels from perennial cellar-dwellers to back-to-back Group 2 champions.
IN GOOD STEAD: Former South Grafton Rebels president Ray Taunton (right) is handing over the Rebels reigns to incoming Brad Rodda after rebuilding the Rebels from perennial cellar-dwellers to back-to-back Group 2 champions. Debrah Novak

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

RUGBY LEAGUE: It has been a long and tough four years for outgoing South Grafton Rebels' president Ray Taunton but he will tell you it was all worth it.

Taunton has seen the proud rugby league club from its darkest depths with only a reserve grade team on the park in 2011 to back-to-back premierships on home soil in 2015 and 2016.

Starting with a foundation first grade player roster including captain Grant Stevens and now coach Ron Gordon, Taunton had a five year plan to reach a grand final.

In the four years since he along with the integral support of vice-president John Matthews and a loyal committee have already managed to deliver on that plan two-fold.

Photos
View Gallery

But with work commitments forcing the former president to move out of town he has had to hand over the reins - a task that was not so easy for the die-hard Rebel.

"I am very happy over the four years to see the improvement and see the club rise from the bottom of the league," Taunton said. "I couldn't be any happier with where we got the Rebels to.

Reader poll

Will South Grafton Rebels win a third straight Group 2 title in 2017?

  • View Results

"It is certainly a tough time for me because I have made so many great friends in the club from the players through to the committee.

"We have got the support of the community and all the players are on board moving in to the future."

 

FIVE YEAR PLAN: Ray Taunton brought Grant Stevens to the club with a five year goal to win a Premiership. They did it in three years, twice by four.
FIVE YEAR PLAN: Ray Taunton brought Grant Stevens to the club with a five year goal to win a Premiership. They did it in three years, twice by four. JoJo Newby

Long standing Rebels supporter and club man Brad Rodda is set to take the reins from the outgoing Taunton along with a fresh-faced executive for the 2017 season.

Due to health concerns John Matthews has had to take a step back from his position as vice-president but will still remain involved with the club which sees Janita Cooper step into the second-in-command role.

Rebels' long-standing trainer Terry Power has put his hand up for the secretary position while Jodie Rigg will step into the treasurer's role.

MEANS SO MUCH: South Grafton Rebels manager Terry Power embraces coach Dallas Waters after Sunday’s 46-18 Group 2 grand final win at McKittrick Park.
MEANS SO MUCH: South Grafton Rebels manager Terry Power embraces coach Dallas Waters after Sunday’s 46-18 Group 2 grand final win at McKittrick Park. Debrah Novak

For Cooper, who was the president of the Rebels from 2006-2007, the return to an executive role came to ensure the club continued in the positive stead in which Taunton and Matthews were leaving it.

"I didn't want to see the club fall into the same position it was in four years ago," she said.

"The former committee have put so many tireless hours into building the club back up I decided I would put my hand up to keep that going."

Photos
View Gallery

Cooper said one of her focusses and one shared by the entire new committee was to continue the family feel at the Rebels.

With a particular focus on the kids and continuing to expand the Rebels' junior program the new committee is hoping to put the club in a position of a prosperous future.

"I want to just keep the family atmosphere at the club and to ensure there is a Rebels future for the kids in the Clarence," Cooper said.

"There needs to be a focus on the juniors because without them we don't have a future as a club. The juniors become our first graders."

Premiership winning coach Ronnie Gordon will continue his position at the helm of first grade for the 2017 season but coaching positions remain open for reserve grade and under 18s with the club asking for expressions of interest.

TIMELINE OF REBELS RESURRECTION UNDER PRESIDENT RAY TAUNTON

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  club group 2 john matthews president ray taunton ron gordon rugby league south grafton rebels success

Coffs researchers share in $1million in research funding

Coffs researchers share in $1million in research funding

THREE Coffs Harbour-based Southern Cross University scientists have shared in $1.16 million in funding to develop their research.

Supermoon Monday: the closest lunar view this century

Get outdoors next Monday with a lens. The Earth and Moon will be the closest they have been since January 26, 1948. PHOTO: IAN SPAGNOLO.

The Earth will be closest to the Moon in almost 69 years on Monday

Serving the community

TOP BLOKE: Scott Seccombe, community champion of the week.

Community champion of the week, Scott Seccombe.

Broken beer bottle allegedly used in assault

Emergency services attend a scene of an assault on Ocean Pde on Sunday, November 6.

Investigations into Coffs Harbour assault continues

Local Partners

One very baked potato on Pound Street

Emergency services responded to a fire at Grafton TAFE early this morning when a witness spotted a favourite food truck alight.

Jacaranda Crowning in pictures

A large crowd gathered under the Jacaranda and the carnival lights to watch the Jacaranda Queen crowning ceremony

All the pictures from crowning night

Survive and support this Pink Ribbon Day

Denise Bass, Kathy Clough and cancer survivor Dorothy Lockart at Pink Ribbon Day stall in the mall.

Cancer survivors often say the diagnosis is the toughest part.

Blooming Woolgoolga

Handmade flowers have brought colour to mental health in Woolgoolga.

HANDMADE flowers have brought colour to mental health in Woolgoolga.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

JULIA and Sasha finish on a high with perfect kitchen.

Schoolies fear: New drugs could cause mass overdoses

Thousands of young people party during one of the organised events during the Schoolies festival on Queensland's Gold Coast

Up to 350 psychoactive substances have hit the market since 2008

Ruby Rose and Veronicas star Jess Origliasso back together

RUBY Rose has rekindled her romance with Jess Origliasso.

Prince Harry's model dates

Prince Harry's dating schedule has been quite impressive lately

Mel Gibson 'screws up' as a parent

Mel Gibson says he hopes he does a good job most of the time

Kendall Jenner's sleep paralysis

Kendall Jenner is suffering from sleep paralysis.

Geri Horner's daughter to choose sibling's name

Geri Horner is letting her daughter choose her baby name.

Live the high life...

6 Highlander Drive, North Boambee Valley 2450

House 4 2 2 $689,000

Modern, contemporary living in the highly sought after Highlander Estate. On offer is an architecturally designed four bedroom family home complete with media...

A home that will make entertaining easy...

4 Korora Bay Dr, Korora 2450

House 4 2 2 Expressions of...

Set within the prestigious coastal suburb of Korora and positioned facing north to capture the light and breezes, this magnificent four bedroom home offers an...

Rare Beachside Opportunity

50 Warrawee Street, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 5 3 2 $849,000

Trade-in the pool, say goodbye to the ride-on mower, if this is your next address, you won't need either. Direct beach access just 60m from your front door, the...

Like brand new!

11/65-67 Boultwood Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 1 1 $389,000

Centrally positioned amid 90km of pristine beaches and breathtaking escarpments that is the Coffs Coast is 65-67 Boultwood Street, Park Beach's recently completed ...

Perfect Family Home

64-66 Centenary Drive, Clarenza 2460

House 3 2 2 $395,000

Situated in the sought after area of Clarenza on the outskirts of Grafton you will find this spacious brick home set back from the road on 2.5 acres, with plenty...

NEW INDUSTRIAL UNIT...

Unit 6/56 Industrial Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

Commercial 0 0 $324,000 + GST

This recently developed complex is located in the fast developing Isles Estate, Coffs Harbour. This high quality site enjoys modern fixtures and is part of the...

Desirable Jetty living...

11/8-10 Camperdown Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Apartment 3 2 2 Auction

Perched with 180 degree views of the ocean, jetty and marina, this premier north/east facing apartment represents one of only a few opportunities to secure...

&quot;Live The Lifestyle&quot;

15 Melittas Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $569,000

Located in a beautiful sought after area and only a short stroll to Coffs Harbour's CBD this solid double brick home is sure to impress. Comprising of 3+ spacious...

A Value Packed Stunner In The City!

41 Robin Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $449,000 ...

Wow what a treasure! Whether you're a family looking for a spacious renovated home with character, or an investor looking for strong returns, you just can't go...

Opportunity for Airbnb Investment

3/22 Brunswick Ave, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 2 2 $439,000

Perfectly situated to take advantage of the shortage in Airbnb accommodation. Walking distance to 3 great beaches as well as cafes, bowling club, surf club and...

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!