Comfort for those saying goodbye too soon

Wendy Andrews | 6th Nov 2016 6:00 AM
Kay Bernard presents Maternity Unit Manager Deborah Wilden and midwives Emma and Rhonda with tiny knits for tiny babies.
Kay Bernard presents Maternity Unit Manager Deborah Wilden and midwives Emma and Rhonda with tiny knits for tiny babies. Trevor Veale

PREGNANCY can bring untold joy. It can also bring unbearable pain and grief.

It is never a given that a pregnancy will deliver a healthy, full-term baby. Sadly, local mother Kay Bernard knows first-hand the reality of stillbirth.

It has been 22 years since Kay and her husband Peter had the heart-breaking task of organising a funeral for their 28-week old son Anthony.

"Still birth happens; it never leaves you and if you haven't had it happen in your family you only give it a fleeting thought,” said Kay.

"A full-term pregnancy and healthy baby is such a blessing that so many take for granted. The statistics show that one in every 135 pregnancies are affected. For every baby that dies of SIDS, 35 are stillborn.”

Still born babies are too small to fit into even the tiniest of off-the-shelf baby clothes. Mums and dads struggle to find something to dress their little ones in for photography or burial.

Tears still well in Kay's eyes when she speaks about the events of two decades ago.

"My auntie knitted two little white dresses for Anthony ... we kept one and buried him in the other.”

Wyatt's Knits was founded on the Central Coast by Wyatt's mother and grandmother. Wyatt Randall was stillborn at 22 weeks in February 2015 and was wrapped in a blanket made with love from his grandmother because he was too small to fit into regular baby clothes.

From this beautiful gesture came the notion that all babies, no matter how small or short a life deserved to be treated equally. Wyatt's knitters create tiny blanket and beanie sets for babies born too soon which are donated to hospitals around the country.

It's a small world and as coincidence would have it, Wyatt's grandfather Peter, and Kay's husband Peter are mates.

When Kay learned of the knitting campaign to help other families she got on board.

"It's just such a lovely way of being able to reach out to others and hopefully offer a little bit of comfort,” said Kay.

Earlier this week Kay dropped into the maternity ward at Coffs Harbour Hospital and presented the first box, of what she hopes will be many, knitted teeny beanie/blanket sets from Wyatt's Knits.

"There are bright colours and soft colours so parents can pick something to suit their baby.

"I'm hoping to get more people knitting or crocheting so we can present more of this boxes.”

Staff at the maternity ward were grateful for the donation as it will complement the services they offer to parents who have to say goodbye too soon.

Can you knit or crochet? If you can help, call Kay on 0401 887 476.

Coffs Coast Advocate
