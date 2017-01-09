Shades of pink in the crowd and a roughie claiming the day

THE generosity of Coffs Harbour and the coast's willingness to don all shades of pink for a great cause have again been the highlights of the annual Pink Silks Ladies Race Day.

There was pink everywhere you turned at the Coffs Harbour Racing Club this afternoon.

The annual fundraiser that is set to support a handful of local charities, drew one of the largest and most colourful crowds seen in its 11-year history.

This year fundraising from the race meet will be donated to the Coffs Harbour Hospital's Palliative Care Unit, the Can Do Trust, the NSW Cancer Council, Brainwave, the Australian Jockey's Trust and the Cure Brain Cancer Foundation.

On the track, it was the Brett Dobson-trained six year-old bay gelding Ekibuuka that proved a shock of pink.

Ridden by Alison Threadwell, Ekibuuka stormed home at odds of 13-1.

It beat home, Gold Torque and One Bar None to claim the honours of the T.G Jung Quarries Pink Silks Cup.

