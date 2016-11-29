Coin thieves charged after being caught in the act

THREE men have been charged after trying to steal a car wash coin machine in Woolgoolga.

Police said two men from Coffs Harbour aged 26 and 28 year and a 33 year old man from Boambee will face court after they were allegedly caught trying to steal a coin machine from a car wash on Featherstone Dr in the hours of Sunday.

At about 3.30am, the men were alleged to have been wearing balaclavas while trying to lever the coin safe from the car wash wall.

Police said as they approached, the men attempted to leave the scene in a silver Subaru WRX but were prevented by police.

The three men were placed under arrest and a subsequent search of the vehicle located clothing that police allege was being used as a disguise, as well as balaclavas and disposable gloves.

Located at the scene were a wooden pick and other clothing as well as a damaged coin control box in one of the car wash bays said police.

All three men were taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where they assisted police in their investigations and were later charged with larceny and malicious damage.

Their vehicle was towed from the scene for further searching and examination.

Police will assert that the attempted theft is drug related.

The two Coffs Harbour men were refused bail before their appearance in court yesterday while the Boambee man was granted bail and will appear in court on Monday, December 19.