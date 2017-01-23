Coffs tourism overhaul announced

NEW FACE FOR TOURISM: The visitor centre at the Big Banana will soon be closing its doors.

THE TOURISM sector of Coffs Harbour is undergoing a facelift as part of Coffs Council's new tourism strategy, with a variety of new developments announced today.

The visitor centre located at the Big Banana will be closing down at the end of the month and will instead be replaced with various new visitor centres in a move by council to ensure tourists are "being greeted by locals”.

According to mayor Denise Knight, at least three new visitor centres will be opened with the locations of Dolphin Marine Magic, Park Beach Plaza and Coffs Central confirmed.

"There's nothing better than being greeted by a smiling, knowledgable local if you're somewhere new and want help with accommodation or activity ideas,” she said.

"Going from one visitor information centre to at least three in places that already see a huge number of visitors who come to the area every year is going to be a real plus for tourism locally.”

'Ambassadors', which include staff in places like cafes, service stations, restaurants and driving taxis, will be trained to provide advice for visitors.

Volunteers will also be running pop-up visitor centres at major events.

Dr Stephen Saunders, Industry and Destination Development section leader, said the current visitor informational centre will be closing down on January 29, with new signage soon to be installed.

"Obviously we don't want to confuse people so we're waiting for the visitor centre to close down before we put new signage up. The new signs will be going up on January 30.

"Right now we have three locations confirmed, but we have some more ideas currently in development but it's too soon to announce at this stage.”

The new visitor services strategy, developed by Destination Coffs Coast Committee, officially begins January 30.