Coffs tagged as having the best fields

BACK AGAIN: The 2016 Senior Australian Oztag Championships returned to Coffs Harbour on Friday and will run through until Sunday.

THOUSANDS will stream onto the C.ex Coffs International Stadium fields at the weekend as the Australian Senior Oztag Championships return to Coffs Harbour.

Oztag tournament director and ex-NRL referee Bill Harrigan says 2900 players, making up 180 teams from New South Wales, Queensland and the ACT, will be competing.

The competition kicked off yesterday afternoon but will come to a wrap tomorrow when the grand finals of all the divisions will be held.

Teams will be split into women's opens, 20s, seniors and masters; mixed 20s, seniors, masters and opens; men's opens 20s, 30s, 35s, 40s, 45s, 50s and 55s.

Oztag administration officer Vicky Padwick said the big games on Sunday would be broadcast across the world as the drawcard games got under way.

"On the Sunday, all the games on field one will be live-streamed,” she said.

Padwick said the finals drew in viewers right across the world, which helped put Coffs Harbour on the map as a sporting destination.

She said the senior championships had been held in Coffs Harbour for years because the grounds available were found to be the best.

Entry to the games is free. For the draws, visit www.oztag.com.au.