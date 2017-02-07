31°
Coffs table tennis club crowned NSW's best

Keagan Elder
7th Feb 2017 3:00 PM

THEY might be older than your everyday table tennis player but that has not stopped members of the Coffs Harbour Over 50s Table Tennis Club winning big.

The club, nearing its 20th anniversary, was nominated by Table Tennis NSW as the best regional club in the state.

Coffs Harbour Over 50s Table Tennis Club president Ron Lewis said while it was not the best performing club, it had plenty to rally about behind the scenes.

"Our club speaks for itself, you've just got to come along," he said.

"It's always been a friendly successful club.

"We're not the best club in terms of ability (but) we're the best run club."

Lewis, 79, said he was over the moon with the club's accomplishment.

He said the club had come a long way since it had moved to the Harbour Drive premise from the Coffs Harbour showground gymnasium.

He said the Coffs Harbour club shared a good competitive spirit with neighbouring clubs in Nambucca, Lismore, Kempsey, Port Macquarie and Armidale.

NSW'S BEST: Phyllis Taylor, Fred Brady and Gail Randall celebrate Coffs Harbour Over 50s Table Tennis Club being awarded the state's best club. Coffs Harbour, February 6, 2017.
NSW'S BEST: Phyllis Taylor, Fred Brady and Gail Randall celebrate Coffs Harbour Over 50s Table Tennis Club being awarded the state's best club. Coffs Harbour, February 6, 2017. Keagan Elder

While the Coffs Harbour Over 50s Table Tennis Club was centred around a social scene, the competitive spirit was never far behind.

Club committee member Phyllis Taylor said there had been a number of broken bones as a result of play.

"I broke four ribs and punctured a lung," she said.

The club has since installed padding along the walls to reduce the number of injuries.

There are also members on hand with up to date first aid skills and a defibrillator.

Coffs Harbour Over 50s Table Tennis Club secretary Gail Randall said the club boasted a strong membership with 124 players.

"A couple of them are in their 90s and they're still very competitive," she said.

Coffs Harbour Over 50s Table Tennis Club plays Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays 12.30-4pm, and Tuesdays and Saturdays 1-4pm.

For more email coffsover50stabletennis@ gmail.com.

