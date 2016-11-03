Coffs surf team tops scoreboard at Yamba

TOO STOKED: Lee Winkler was stoked with his team's win.

COFFS Harbour Boardriders laid claim to the fourth event of the nudie Australian Boardriders Battle Series at Yamba's Pippi Beach.

The Coffs Harbour team put in a dominant display on Saturday in the teams division which climaxed in the final where four of its five surfers posted scores in the excellent range that allowed them to convincingly win the division.

This win put the Coffs Harbour Boardriders at the top of the overall leaderboard.

Coffs Harbour's former World Championship Tour surfer Lee Winkler said the win made up for missing out on last year's national final.

"We all put in a lot of effort and made it a priority to qualify for it this year," he said.

"The Coffs Harbour team has a lot of depth and it was great to see the team working together and supporting each other in each and every event.

"We couldn't be more stoked."

The next round of the nudie Australian Boardriders Battle Series will be held on the Gold Coast on Saturday.

Results:

Coffs Harbour 5400 points

Byron Bay 5325 points

Cabarita 4662 points

Angourie 4274 points

Lennox/Ballina 4250 points

Half Tide 3962 points

Sawtell 3474 points