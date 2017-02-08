Coffs to sizzle as extreme 40-degree heatwave hits

BREAKING: Coffs Harbour is set to swelter over coming days as an extreme heatwave hits the city causing sizzling 40-degree temperatures.

Rain that fell across the Coffs Coast this morning is expected to continue until tomorrow before temperatures start to climb on Friday, with 31 degrees forecast.

It will hit 37 degrees on Saturday before a extremely hot 40 degrees on Sunday, with only a 30 per cent chance of rain.

The Bureau of Meteorology says the heatwave is being caused by a ridge of high pressure that will move northeast from tomorrow.

Heat will again extend from the northern inland to most of the state on Friday and Saturday with a northwesterly air-stream.

A weak southerly change is expected along the southern half of the coast later Saturday ahead of a stronger cold front moving through the west and south on Sunday.