Coffs sees only one break and enter over Christmas

A CAMPAIGN run in partnership between Coffs/Clarence Police and The Coffs Coast Advocate has seen an incredible reduction in stealing offences over the festive holiday season.

Proactivity by local police saw a massive 73% reduction in break and enters, 21% in stealing offences and 86% in stolen vehicles.

The results come as good news with our 'Hook the Crooks' campaign having urged residents to be extra vigilant, as over 130 break and enters occured in Coffs Harbour around the six weeks surrounding Christmas in 2015-2016.

Operation Iron Hand ran from December 18, 2016 to January 8, 2017 and only one single arrest was made for break and enter this time around.

"In previous years we saw increases to property crime over this period with the influx of holiday makers, and this year we formed Operation Iron Hand, which was an all of command approach to reducing these types of crimes,” said crime manager Detective Inspector Jameson.

"A pleasing aspect was the strong assistance we received from local media in ensuring that our community and those visiting us were aware of the issues, and how to protect themselves and their property.”

General Duties, Target Action Group, Detectives and Crime Management Unit staff all worked together over the period using a mixture of over and covert strategies. These included surveillance of known target areas, high profile patrols, targeting known persons, curfews and compliance checks around bail.

During the operation seven charges were laid for drug possession, 10 for stealing and 23 for breach of bail.

A total of 4 search warrants were executed, with one resulting in the discovery of over $300, 000 worth of alleged stolen property.