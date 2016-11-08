Coffs runner crosses finish to New York marathon with PB

COFFS Coast's Leah Fitzgerald crossed the line in her dream race, the New York Marathon.

The Coffs Harbour Surf Club restaurant manager finished in a highly competitive time of 2hrs 52mins 33sec to become the first Australian female finisher this year and clinch a personal best marathon time.

On her Instagram account, Fitzgerald wrote she could finally tick off the New York Marathon from her bucket list, which she had since she was a "little girl".

Fitzgerald described the race as tough as she battled wind and hills.

She finished 29th in the overall female standings and beat her personal best time by nearly five minutes.

On the Surf Club website, Fitzgerald wrote she dedicated her run to her youngest son, Leo, who turned eight on the day of the race.