Coffs runner crosses finish to New York marathon with PB

COFFS Coast's Leah Fitzgerald crossed the line in her dream race, the New York Marathon.
The Coffs Harbour Surf Club restaurant manager finished in a highly competitive time of 2hrs 52mins 33sec to become the first Australian female finisher this year and clinch a personal best marathon time.
So today I ran my dream race, a race I've had on my bucket list since I was a young girl. I was the first Australian woman 🇦🇺 and 29th female overall. My time was 2:52:33 which is a PB by almost 5min. Tough race, between the hills and the wind it was all mental at the end. Lucky I'm a tough Aussie girl 🏃🏻♀️ Thankyou to the incredible people that are in my life @retrotriathlon Andrew, @patchking @colllongstaff @kue.hall @hypoxicoffsharbour @surfclubcoffsharbour and Thankyou to my family, my mum and dad @sunsethippy and my beautiful kids for being my greatest fans! Finally to @bunny1982 for making this trip incredible and helping me book everything and your amazing support today, you truly are the best 💗💗💗 #aussieaussieaussie #dreamscancometrue #nevergiveuponyourdreams #newyork #tcsnycmarathon #newyorkmarathon2016 #bucketlistcomplete #sograteful #raceofalifetime #run
On her Instagram account, Fitzgerald wrote she could finally tick off the New York Marathon from her bucket list, which she had since she was a "little girl".
Fitzgerald described the race as tough as she battled wind and hills.
She finished 29th in the overall female standings and beat her personal best time by nearly five minutes.
On the Surf Club website, Fitzgerald wrote she dedicated her run to her youngest son, Leo, who turned eight on the day of the race.