Coffs ripe for future investment

DEVELOPING COFFS: Coffs Harbour City Council Mayor Denise Knight, Minister for Regional Development John Barilaro, Cr George Cecato and Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser at the Chamber of Commerce lunch.

STATE Minister for Regional Development John Barilaro touched down in Coffs Harbour on Wednesday to announce upgrade works had started on the airport.

At a Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce lunch later on, he addressed more than 100 people at the C.ex Coffs over expanding Coffs Harbour as a regional hub.

With three portfolios, as the Minister for Regional Development, Minister for Small Business and Minister for Skills, Mr Barilaro touched on a number of topics such as building infrastructure to future-proof our region.

"Coffs Harbour is a regional centre that is ripe for investment by the government,” he said.

Mr Barilaro said surplus in regional development funds had helped the state embark on a period of prosperity.

But with the population of Coffs Harbour expected to grow in the future, Mr Barilaro said infrastructure development such as the airport expansion would be key.

"We want to build connectivity and we want to build opportunities to make sure we don't miss out on regional NSW,” he said.

In terms of other services, Mr Barilaro said he expected the older population in Coffs Harbour to rise and in turn demand more health and age care professionals.

He said by 2019 a further r 29,000 people in these industries would be needed for the NDIS.