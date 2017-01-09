Coffs resident shows off 'prehistoric' find

DECADES of excavation means Geoff Ware isn't easily fazed when he comes across fossils, but he was stopped right in his tracks when he uncovered what he says is the largest dinosaur bone he's found in almost 20 years.

Geoff, a Coffs resident found the fossil while on his annual excavation trip at the New England village of Hanging Rock near the former gold town of Nundle.

"I used to live in Nundle, and this year I took my grandsons with me to look for gold - and found this," he says.

"It's turned into rock, it's millions of years old as you can understand. It's part of a dinosaur which is what I can tell from the size of it."

One would never guess when approaching Geoff's home, but inside lies a museum of fossils, rocks and what seems like everything man could possibly dig up from the earth.

Geoff said he has a wealth of experience behind him, having begun excavating almost 40 years ago while working as a tour guide.

Sitting on his couch with a cowboy hat placed neatly on his head, tongue-in-cheek he even offered up a glimpse of fossilised prehistoric droppings.

He reveals that at this stage he has no plans for selling what he says is a bone, which he describe is "just a little bigger than a football."

Dinosaur bones are not often discovered in New South Wales, so the find could presumably sell for more than a decent price.

Geoff says he took the fossil to a jeweller who was overwhelmed with it's potential price, but he still hasn't budged.