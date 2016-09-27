Coffs population to grow 30% by 2036

POPULATION GROWTH: It is forecast the Coffs Harbour population will grow by more than 30% by 2036.

OVER the next 20 years a population forecasting website predicts the population of Coffs Harbour will increase by more than 30%.

According to forecast.id.com.au, which bases its statistics on Australian Bureau of Statistics data, the population will increase from 72,637 to 93,657 by 2036. This is a rise of 30.32%.

The website last updated its forecast in April 2016.

It stated the housing market in the Coffs Harbour City Council area was designed to attract families and retirees from areas further south such as Sydney and the Central Coast.

According to forecast.id.com.au it is expected Coffs Harbour will remain an important destination for retirees and more significantly families from further south over the forecast period.

Migration plays a major role in the population increase of Coffs Harbour, according to the website.

According to forecast.id.com.au, the net age of migration is 35-39, which it predicts will continue until 2036.

It was stated there was significant pressure for residential expansion from both existing residents and people moving to Coffs Harbour.

The website predicts this pattern will continue into the future and drive developments on the outskirts of Coffs Harbour, such as Lake Bonville, Sapphire Beach, Moonee Beach and the North Boambee Valley.

By 2036 it is forecast Moonee Beach will have the most change in dwellings, with 984 dwellings predicted, an increase of 162.9%. Coffs Harbour (central north) was predicted to have the least change in dwellings, with just 167 forecast, or a change of 6.6%.

These forecasts are based on the availability of land and include new housing estates on greenfield sites, subdivision in existing neighbourhoods, conversion of industrial lands and densification of housing by building up.

According to the State Government's Planning and Environment department, it is forecast the population of NSW will grow by 2.71 million people by 2036. By that date it is predicted there would be 9.9 million people in NSW.