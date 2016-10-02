Coffs motorists winning at the bowser

According to the NRMA's Bowser Buster page, Sydney drivers are currently paying 10 cents a litre more than Coffs Coast motorists for unleaded fuel.

WHEN was the last time motorists on the Coffs Coast thought they were getting a good deal compared to those in Sydney when filling up at the bowser?

The Coffs Coast Advocate has long waved a banner calling for cheaper fuel prices claiming the price difference between Sydney and the local region is too great with the city slickers paying far less for a litre of unleaded fuel than we are.

At the moment the tables have well and truly turned.

According to the NRMA's Bowser Buster website, the average price of a litre of unleaded fuel in Coffs Harbour on the first day of the long weekend was 10.1 cents cheaper than the average price in Sydney.

In fact of the 43 regional centres Sydney is compared to on the website, only two were more expensive than Sydney - Bega and Cooma.

The comparably cheaper prices in the local area isn't just a one-off occurrence from yesterday either.

It's been the situation for almost a fortnight with the NRMA admitting it's been surprised by the average petrol prices in Sydney are falling at a snail's pace in the lead-up to the long weekend.

NRMA spokesperson Peter Khoury said families staying in Sydney for the Labour Day long weekend should shop around before filling up, as the gap between the cheapest and most expensive service station in Sydney is 32 cents per litre.

"For a typical family sedan that's a saving of as much as $19 on one tank. Quite frankly, we'd rather families spend that on meat pies and drinks at the footy than handing it to the oil companies," Mr Khoury said.

"That's why we are urging families to use the NRMA Fuel App before filling up this long weekend. There are bargains at the bowser if you're prepared to find them."

Sydney prices are expected to fall to around 108 cents per litre at the bottom of the current cycle but these prices aren't due until late next week.