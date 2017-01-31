Coffs kicks goals on sports tourism field

TOP CLASS: The Newcastle Jets took on Melbourne City in a football double header at C.ex Coffs International Stadium on Friday.

COFFS Harbour proved to be a sports fans' paradise last Friday as almost 8,000 keen spectators flocked to the Coffs C.ex International Stadium to catch the first top tier football double header.

This proved the perfect set up for the pre-season bout between Australian Football League giants Sydney Swans and North Melbourne to be held later this month.

The Hyundai A-League and Westfield W-League Newcastle Jets v Melbourne City clash drew in 7,891 spectators, with hundreds travelling hours up from their home team bases.

This was the fourth highest attendance rate of last week's A-League fixtures.

Coffs Harbour's debut A-League match trumped the figures of the Central Coast Mariners v Perth Glory game at Central Coast Stadium on Saturday which drew in just 7,205 spectators.

The big draw card of the week was the top of the ladder clash between Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory on Thursday. The top class game drew in 30,262 people who filled Etihad Stadium with a good ambience.

With Melbourne City boasting names such as Socceroo great Tim Cahill, our game stood out among the round 17 clashes around the country.

But it was the Newcastle Jets which coined Coffs Harbour as its home away from home ground and reaped the spoils with a 2-1 win.

Up close and personal with its fans, the Jets made the most of the grassroots feel of the C.ex Coffs International Stadium and netted three valuable points in their finals campaign.

The club recognised the game as a success said it may look to hold future games at the Coffs Harbour stadium in the future.

In the hope of following this success, the AFL will send teams to the regions as part of the Jardine Lloyd Thompson Community Series.

The league's 18 teams will play three pre-season matches across February 16-March 12.

The Sydney Swans will take on the North Melbourne Kangaroos in Coffs on February 19. Tickets go on sale today at Ticketek.