Coffs identities to dance for charity

ON THE FLOOR: Christina Monneron and Sam Ledger prepare for the dance extravaganza.

YOU'VE seen celebrities on the TV do it, now it's time to see local talent stepping out on the dance floor.

As part of a glamorous evening to aid Cancer Council NSW, eight local business identities will be putting their best foot forward for charity hoping to make a difference to the lives of those diagnosed with cancer.

Stars set to take on the challenge include local business owners, a radio announcer, health managers, a nurse cum marriage celebrant and a primary school teacher and all are busy fundraising and practising their moves before the big night.

So far they've raised more than $15,500. To donate and help your favourite star visit everydayhero.com.au/ event/starsofcoffscoast2016

Helping the stars along is emcee Nat Bas and Moffee from 2CSFM.

Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight will be assisting the judging panel as the stars show off their steps.

Funds raised will assist Cancer Council NSW.

The Stars of Coffs Coast will take to the dance floor at C.ex Coffs on Saturday, September 24.

Grab a few friends and get your tickets for a night of dancing entertainment and delicious finger food for $50 a head.

Tickets at C.ex Coffs reception or cex.com.au, tables of 10 available.

For enquiries, phone event co-ordinator Pippa Tabone on 6659 8402 or email pippa.tabone@ nswcc.org.au.