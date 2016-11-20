29°
News

Coffs Harbour world rally's 'Bathurst' equivalent

Matt Deans
| 21st Nov 2016 8:00 PM Updated: 22nd Nov 2016 6:00 AM
WRC Champion Seb Ogier with V8 Supercars legend Craig Lowndes.
WRC Champion Seb Ogier with V8 Supercars legend Craig Lowndes.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

SUPERCARS legend Craig Lowndes gave Kennards Hire Rally Australia a big thumbs up saying the Coffs Coast is the rally equivalent of 'Bathurst' - an iconic mecca of motorsport.

As a fascinated Rally Australia spectator, Lowndes, who is gearing up for next month's final round of the V8 Supercars championships, said the city should be proud to lay claim to international motorsport - hosting the only Australian FIA event outside of Victoria.

"This is a major global sporting event and Coffs should be very proud of the work they've done staging it," Lowndes said.

As Lowndes made the comments in Coffs Harbour, vision from the Rally Australia super special stage was met with widespread amazement across the world's rally channels.

Aerial shots of the Jetty Foreshores stage are tipped to feature heavily in next year's world rally advertising, with the WRC to return to the Coffs Coast for the final round on the 2017 calendar.

Photos
View Gallery

 

With next year assured the focus for the NSW Government and Kennards Hire Rally Australia organisers is securing rights with the Federation Internationale de l Automobile (FIA) for further WRC rounds in 2018/19.

On Monday night, the world's leading drivers swapped their driving gear for bow ties and suits attending the WRC Gala Dinner on Sydney Harbour.

The awards dinner capped off the Rally Australia investment made by Destination NSW, which like the Coffs Harbour City Council put up funds to see the WRC return to the Coffs Coast.

"You couldn't count what this has meant to us, you couldn't count what this was worth, when you saw that super special stage on the Jetty Foreshores the other night that sells Australia," Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said.

"Not just Coffs Harbour, not just New South Wales but Australia.

"It is something we cannot afford to do without, it brings in 14-odd million dollars to the local economy it brings in tourists and it sends a great message to the rest of the world, that hello world Coffs Harbour is a great place to come and stay."

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  bathurst craig low rally australia sebestian ogier world rally championships

Coffs Harbour world rally's 'Bathurst' equivalent

Coffs Harbour world rally's 'Bathurst' equivalent

Craig Lowndes says Coffs Harbour is to rally what Bathurst is to V8s.

Ensure 'fully sick' schoolies doesn't mean seriously ill

Schoolies are being urged to play it safe.

Warning to all schoolies don't party foolishly

Cyclist struck by a car loses consciousness

A cyclist has been hospitalised after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Hogbin Dr and Orlando St this morning.

A cyclist has been struck by a car in Coffs Harbour

Highlight win offers few clues to winning driver's future

FINAL WIN: Andreas Mikkelsen raises his arms in victory at the podium presentation to claim the win to the 2016 Rally Australia and final win for his team, Wolkswagen Motorsport, which will not enter the championship next year.

Win caps off emotional season for Volkswagen driver and teammates

Local Partners

Motorcycle rider collides with pole

A MOTORCYCLE rider has suffered serious leg injuries following a crash this morning.

Asylum seekers: Mayor says you're welcome in Byron

Migrants and refugees wait to board a train near Gevgelija in southern Macedonia after crossing the Greek-Macedonian border on September 27, 2015. Macedonia is a key transit country in the Balkans migration route into the EU, with thousands of asylum seekers and migrants -- many of them from Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq and Somalia -- entering the country every day. AFP PHOTO / ARMEND NIMANI

Mayor wants asylum seekers to find safe haven in Byron Shire

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Still life exhibit is still the best

ON THE WALL: Having a sneak preview of the EMSLA works are Cath Fogarty, Cultural development gallery and history services co-ordinator CHCC and Heather McKinnon, president Friends of Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery.

EMSLA Awards return to Coffs Harbour

Survive and support this Pink Ribbon Day

Denise Bass, Kathy Clough and cancer survivor Dorothy Lockart at Pink Ribbon Day stall in the mall.

Cancer survivors often say the diagnosis is the toughest part.

Isaiah Firebrace wins The X Factor 2016

Isaiah Firebrace wins The X Factor 2016

MOAMA teen takes out reality singing show's title on his 17th birthday.

  • TV

  • 21st Nov 2016 10:40 PM

Kylie Jenner's racy birthday message for Tyga

Kylie Jenner celebrated Tyga's birthday with a racy picture

The game too rude for Australians

They won't bother trying to get permission to sell it here

Ashton Kutcher's Airbnb home

Kutcher lived in an Airbnb following the end of his marriage to Demi

Steven Tyler to receive Humanitarian Award

Aerosmith singer will be honoured for raising awareness of abuse

Why you should watch Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Katherine Waterston, Eddie Redmayne, Alison Sudol and Dan Fogler in a scene from the movie Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them. Supplied by Warner Bros.

The next film in the Harry Potter franchise hit cinemas last week

Susan Boyle wants a baby

Susan Boyle has revealed that she wants a baby

Presented to please! Positioned to delight! Priced to sell!

38 Plantation Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $399,000 ...

After a home with space, convenience and the 'feel good factor'? You've' found it here! Our owners having done all the hard work for you, so you also benefit from...

So convenient, so private, so attractive in the CBD...

4/24 Bonville Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 2 $325,000

The sheer convenience of a private and level two bedroom villa with a lock up garage in the heart of the CBD can never be understated. This is just one of the many...

Views from the top

4167 Giinagay Way, Urunga 2455

House 3 2 1 $589,000

Perfectly positioned to face the aquamarine waters of the Kalang River, verdant green of Newry Island and the lilac hues of the mountain ranges in the distance...

Free standing home in the Jetty...

33 Moore Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $479,000

Wow, what a rare find! A free standing home in the heart of the Jetty with plenty of room to add your personalized touches! The sought after location ensures you...

Spacious country home...

31 Church Street, Nana Glen 2450

House 4 2 2 $415,000 ...

This charming country home sits proudly on the block enjoying a perfect north/east aspect in a quiet street in the friendly village of Nana Glen, just 23 minutes...

Live the high life...

6 Highlander Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $689,000

Modern, contemporary living in the highly sought after Highlander Estate. On offer is an architecturally designed four bedroom family home complete with media...

Macauleys Headland Magic

67 Manning Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $549,000 ...

Located in one of Coffs Harbours premier streets this unique family home offers million dollar ocean views at a price nearly everyone can afford! An outstanding...

Space to Move

26 Coriedale Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $450,000 ...

With 4 bedrooms, 2 separate living spaces and a fully fenced backyard, this tidy home's design and layout will hold plenty of appeal. Currently achieving $450 per...

CBD PREMISES - GENEROUS ON-SITE PARKING...

115 West High Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Commercial 0 0 AUCTION

115 West High Street has a land area of approximately 923sqm improved by two commercial suites within the one quality commercial building. Located in central...

Immaculate Beachside Villa

11/1 Gannet Place, Korora 2450

Villa 3 2 1 $385,000

Sunny, private and completely level throughout, this beautifully presented 3 bedroom villa is situated just 400m walk from the beach. Its air-conditioned and...

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

Prestige Korora home sells

SOLD: This Korora property has sold for $2.075-million

Prestige Korora home sells

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!