Coffs Harbour rodeo gets cancelled

WASHED OUT: The fifth round of the Xtreme Bulls Pro Series in Coffs Harbour has been cancelled.

THE Xtreme Bulls Pro Series scheduled for Coffs Harbour on Saturday has been washed out.

What was meant to be an action packed fifth round of the series has been cancelled after rains continued on after the weekend and delayed the removal of dirt from the motocross event Greenhouse Tavern manager Tony Chadd said.

"It's not the rain I wanted to see, it's just a quagmire of wet,” he said.

Chadd said the rain over the past few days left little time for the dirt to be cleared at the Coffs Harbour Showground.

Due to the tight schedule of the series the Coffs Harbour round will not be rescheduled.

Ticket refunds will be available at the place of purchase.

While disappointed the weather did not hold up, Chadd said there would be similar future events in the future.

"We're definitely going to try another crack,” he said.

Chadd said there might be an opportunity to host a rodeo in the October school holidays or in January next year.