THE Coffs Coast Advocate has had 110 runners sign up for the Kick the Kilos Challenge.

Just days into the inter-town challenge Coffs Harbour is holding its own having clocked up 393km collectively.



The Sunshine Coast leads the way with 1293.8km, but the Queensland town of Gympie is setting the pace on the per capita leaderboard. It's not too late to join up.

Click here to sign up to Strava and join the Coffs Coast Advocate Kick the Kilos group in clubs.