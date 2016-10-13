Coffs Harbour helps keep holiday makers happy

CHEAP STAY: Coffs Harbour has some of the cheapest holiday accommodation in NSW.

COFFS Harbour has some of the most affordable holiday accommodation in the state according to new research.

According to the latest Roy Morgan Holiday Tracking Survey, the North Coast of New South Wales offered the cheapest accommodation with the average a night coming in at $120.

The North Coast region includes Coffs Harbour, Forster, Port Macquarie, Taree and Port Stephens.

Coffs Harbour City Council section leader industry and destination development Stephen Saunders said Coffs Harbour had a long history of offering affordable holiday accommodation on the coast.

"It's always been one of the appealing features of the North Coast,” he said.

"I think as a general comment it reflects we have a lot of camp sites and holiday parks.

"Relative to the south of Sydney...our real estate prices are relatively.”

Mr Saunders said many of the camp sites and holiday parks were on crown land which helped keep prices down but he said prices were unlikely to lower based on the supply and demand of available accommodation.

He said the supply of holiday accommodation options was being tested by the increasing number of visitors.

"We have a lot more of the lower-priced accommodation but we've probably reached some of the limits,” he said.

Mr Saunders said the development of new holiday accommodation would most likely cater to the mid to high-priced tiers.

"As a region we need to offer a range of prices,” he said.

The South Coast, which includes Gerringong, Merimbula and Nowra was the second most affordable holiday accommodation destination in NSW with an average cost of $122 a night.

At the opposite end of the scale, Lord Howe Island was the most expensive in the state, with accommodation costing $341 a night on average.