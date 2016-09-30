23°
News

Coffs Harbour a global party capital

30th Sep 2016 3:16 PM
FUN SPOT: Coffs Harbour has been named among some of the world’s biggest cities for hosting great festivals and events.
FUN SPOT: Coffs Harbour has been named among some of the world’s biggest cities for hosting great festivals and events. Gemima Harvey/Coffs Coast Advoca

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WHAT does Coffs Harbour have in common with Dubai, Krakow and Philadelphia?  

They are all winners of this year's globally-acclaimed International Festivals and Events Association (IFEA) World Festival and Event City Award.  

From the Curryfest to the Kennards Hire Rally Australia, Coffs Harbour has again secured its place as a world leader in hosting a diversity of events and festivals by taking out the prestigious award for a second consecutive year.  

NSW Minister for Trade, Tourism and Major Events Stuart Ayres said the award highlight the success of tourism strategies in metro and regional areas across the state.   

"I am delighted to see Coffs Harbour win its second IFEA World Festival and Event City Award following the success of major events including Rally Australia, the Offshore Superboat Championships, Coffs Coast Cycle Challenge and the Sawtell Chilli Festival," Mr Ayres said.    

Newly elected Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight said the big win wouldn't of happened without the effort and support of the community.   

"The partnership with and support of the local community, at all levels, is critical to the success of any festival or event and this is what I'm most proud of - having recognition for the amazing work this community achieves by working together to attract and successfully run a huge range of major events and community festivals," Cr Knight said.   

"Without the support and positive relationship we have with the business - and wider community - as well as our event partners we would not be able to host such popular and diverse events. The Coffs Harbour community is the real winner of this superb accolade."  

Other winners of this year's IFEA Festival and Event City Award include Sydney, Newcastle and Taupo, New Zealand.  

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  award, coffs harbour, international festivals and events association, winner, world festival and event city award

Coffs Harbour a global party capital

Coffs Harbour a global party capital

From the Curryfest to the Kennards Hire Rally Australia, Coffs Harbour has again secured its place as a world leader in hosting a diversity of events.

  • News

  • 30th Sep 2016 3:16 PM

Childcare centre forced to close

TRASHED: Soft drinks used for Rainbow Cottage fundraisers litter the ransacked facility.

Nearly 80 families left in limbo after vandals strike

Five taken to Coffs hospital Pacific Hwy crash

Ambulance attend surf rescue at Diggers Beach.Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate

Pacific Hwy crash clogs up holiday traffic

Tickets to elite double header now on sale

Tickets are now on sale for the Westfield W-League/Hyundai A-League double header.

TICKETS are now on sale for the double header

Local Partners

Daughter's dying wish leads to another Transplant Games

"YOU can't take your organs with you, but you can give someone a second chance at life.”

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Buskers are back and set to entertain

The Blackstreet Boys performing at the Club Coffs Buskers Village. 27 September 2014 Photo Gemima Harvey/ Coffs Coast Advocate

Catch the action of the Coffs Harbour International Buskers Festival

Latest deals and offers

Justin Bieber ordered to attend Miami deposition

Justin Bieber ordered to attend Miami deposition

JUSTIN Bieber has been ordered to travel to Miami for a deposition, regarding his bodyguard's alleged altercation with a photographer, within the next 30 days.

Sludge metal heaven served up across Australia

Black Rheno bring their stripped back sludge metal through regional Australia.

Black Rheno to hit a town near you

Prog metal upstarts to tour Australia

Caligulaâ€™s Horse, one of the countryâ€™s most exciting and innovative progressive bands, will hit the road for a national tour in November.

Australian prog masters announce national tour

Debra Messing wants to do a 'naughty' Will and Grace reunion

'Will & Grace' star Debra Messing wants a "naughty" reunion

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie 'working on custody agreement'

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are thrashing out a custody agreement

10 of the worst wedding day disasters

Getting hitched without a hitch. That's the aim, right?

Trump's comments make light of statutory rape

Trevor Noah has gone to town on Donald Trump's sexism

Dual living with lovely mountain vista...

8 Nelson Street, Nana Glen 2450

House 4 3 2 $395,000 ...

In the friendly country village of picturesque Nana Glen a relaxing 23 minutes' drive from Coffs Harbour you'll find this charming home featuring French doors, the...

Level living at Diggers Beach...

30 Timbertops Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $695,000 ...

An opportunity awaits to purchase a wonderful home in one of Coffs Harbour's most desired beachside locations, Timbertops Drive at Diggers Beach. On offer is a...

Ultimate lifestyle at The Jetty...

3/58 Mildura Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $995,000

With north facing 180 degree ocean, estuary and hinterland views, this property has all you need. Within walking distance to restaurants, shops and beaches, what...

Sophistication and style in Sapphire...

20 Warrawee Street, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 5 3 2 $819,000 ...

This stunning designer 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is within walking distance to beaches and cafes. The free-flowing and functional floorplan caters perfectly for a...

There aren&#39;t many in Sawtell where you can just move in!

89a Boronia Street, Sawtell 2452

House 4 2 Price Range...

Here's a rare opportunity to buy now and start living the idyllic Sawtell lifestyle today! Occupying a prime central position, you will enjoy wandering down to...

New Listing

26 Coriedale Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $475,000

With 4 bedrooms, 2 separate living spaces and a fully fenced backyard, this tidy home's design and layout will hold plenty of appeal. Currently achieving $450 per...

Best of both worlds, serenity and close to amenities...

4 Topaz Drive, Emerald Beach 2456

House 3 2 2 $495,000 ...

Looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life, whilst still enjoying local beaches, cafes and restaurants? This 3 bedroom country style home with bull nose...

Budget Priced Beachside Home

8 Fiddaman Road, Emerald Beach 2456

House 3 1 $389,000

Here is a great opportunity to get into the best beach side suburb on the coast.This home includes two living areas with a central kitchen.The bedrooms are all a...

1,378 m2 block with ocean Views To Arrawarra Headland

6 MacDougall Street, Corindi Beach 2456

House 2 1 NEW PRICE...

This massive coastal block that can't be built is out standing. The quaint two bedroom weather board home sits on a massive 1,378m2 block with ocean views even...

Gorgeous Country Cottage on almost an acre!

25 Tallawudjah Creek Road, Glenreagh 2450

House 3 1 $299,000 ...

Seeking the idyllic country lifestyle, want peace and tranquillity yet still be within walking distance to shops, pool, Skate Park, local pub etc...then we have...

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

Spring property hard to find

SHORT ON SELLERS: Spring is yet to see the usual influx of vendors keen to sell.

Spring selling season off to a slow start

Coffs region is hot property

The region’s housing market is looking up, with projects on the radar in Tannum Sands and Boyne Island.

Units and houses are both pulling strong returns for Coffs

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record