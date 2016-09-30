Coffs Harbour a global party capital

FUN SPOT: Coffs Harbour has been named among some of the world’s biggest cities for hosting great festivals and events.

WHAT does Coffs Harbour have in common with Dubai, Krakow and Philadelphia?

They are all winners of this year's globally-acclaimed International Festivals and Events Association (IFEA) World Festival and Event City Award.

From the Curryfest to the Kennards Hire Rally Australia, Coffs Harbour has again secured its place as a world leader in hosting a diversity of events and festivals by taking out the prestigious award for a second consecutive year.

NSW Minister for Trade, Tourism and Major Events Stuart Ayres said the award highlight the success of tourism strategies in metro and regional areas across the state.

"I am delighted to see Coffs Harbour win its second IFEA World Festival and Event City Award following the success of major events including Rally Australia, the Offshore Superboat Championships, Coffs Coast Cycle Challenge and the Sawtell Chilli Festival," Mr Ayres said.

Newly elected Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight said the big win wouldn't of happened without the effort and support of the community.

"The partnership with and support of the local community, at all levels, is critical to the success of any festival or event and this is what I'm most proud of - having recognition for the amazing work this community achieves by working together to attract and successfully run a huge range of major events and community festivals," Cr Knight said.

"Without the support and positive relationship we have with the business - and wider community - as well as our event partners we would not be able to host such popular and diverse events. The Coffs Harbour community is the real winner of this superb accolade."

Other winners of this year's IFEA Festival and Event City Award include Sydney, Newcastle and Taupo, New Zealand.