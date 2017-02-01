Bushfire smoke blankets 'Coughs' Harbour

NOTICE the smoke in Coffs?

It drifted down to Coffs Harbour from a large bushfire burning at Fannings Trail Yuraygir National Park, east of Grafton.

The fire is currently 2351ha in size.

Crews from NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service are working to control the fire.

The bush fire is currently listed under an advice alert level and no property is at threat.

The fires burning east of Grafton continue to send smoke over surrounding areas and will continue over coming days. No property at threat. pic.twitter.com/oVgq1qP8QX — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) January 31, 2017

The thick smoke produced by the fire has been reported as far away as Port Macquarie. People with respiratory conditions are advised to take precautions.

You can expect some relief as east north east winds are expected to blow in from 3pm today.

Hot weather is forecast for the rest of the week, with maximum temperatures expected to reach more than 30 degrees. There is a high of 35 degrees expected tomorrow.