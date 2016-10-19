Coffs Harbour CBD plan rolls out

GRAND PLAN: A vision to what the finished Duke St road reserve could look like.

THE start to a much grander plan for the Coffs Harbour CBD could be finished within a fortnight.

Works on Duke St have closed off the road to mark the start of a multi-step CBD master plan.

But Coffs Harbour City Council director sustainable infrastructure Mick Raby said the completion date to the initial stage of the Duke St road reserve depended on the weather.

Mr Raby said he wanted work to be finished in time for the Coffs Harbour leg of the World Rally Championship, which started on November 17.

"It will be open within two weeks if it doesn't rain,” he said.

"It's got to be open when the rally comes into town.”

For the time being the temporary road, created to allow traffic to be diverted when the roundabout on Harbour Dr and Gordon St was removed, is closed as a permanent surface is laid.

Duke St will allow access between Harbour Dr and Vernon St and better drainage when finished.

Mr Raby said further works to Duke St, where Pioneer Park used to be, would continue after the WRC and roll out the full plan, which was released earlier on in the year.

"The open space either side will be heavily embellished,” he said.

Once the initial stage is finished, Mr Raby said turf would be laid on either side of the road until works on the final stage started.

Mr Raby said the embellishment work would start after the rally and would hopefully finish before Christmas.

He said parts of the design concept for the road reserve would be handed to the community to allow for their input in a bid to tell the story of Coffs Harbour's history.

"The design for the open space, we want to open it up for the public,” he said.

The original concept had planned curved enclosures that would create pods and display an era of history for pedestrians to step into.

It was planned pedestrians would move from pod to pod to get a glimpse of the region's history.

Mr Raby said this plan was being put through the process of a crime prevention through environmental design.

He said the purpose of the Duke St development was to reduce traffic in the CBD.

"Taking cars out of the CBD is the prime intention. Most traffic in the CBD is through traffic,” he said.