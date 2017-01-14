Coffs crews spend Christmas on fire front

WHILE you were eating prawns and plum pudding, six Forestry Corporation of NSW firefighters from Coffs Harbour spent Christmas tackling two fires north of Grafton.

Silviculture and Fire Supervisor Warren Chawner said the Forestry Corporation crew from Coffs Harbour joined more than 20 Forestry Corporation firefighters.

"Crews were initially dispatched to manage a fire that took hold in young pine plantations in Whiporie State Forest in difficult weather conditions just prior to Christmas,” Mr Chawner said.

"As we were bringing that fire under control late on Christmas Day, we noticed smoke coming from a second fire that had broken out a few kilometres down the road in Camira State Forest sparked by a burnt-out vehicle.”

"Fortunately, we were able to immediately move firefighters and machinery to fight the second fire.”

General Manager Softwood Plantations Division, Ian Brown, praised Forestry Corporation crews and contractors for their efforts during the Christmas period and thanked RFS volunteers and the community for their support.