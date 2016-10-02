25°
Coffs confirmed as final WRC round in 2017

2nd Oct 2016 12:00 PM
Rally Australia will be the closing round of the FIA World Rally Championship on the Coffs Coast again in 2017.
Rally Australia will be the closing round of the FIA World Rally Championship on the Coffs Coast again in 2017.

ALREADY thrilled with being granted hosting rights of the final round of the FIA World Rally Championship in 2016, Rally Australia organisers are delighted the signature Coffs Coast event has been given the same slot for next year.

The rally was confirmed as part of the 2017 calendar by the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) world motorsport governing body in Paris, although the date - along with those for up to six other WRC rounds - is yet to be confirmed.　

Rally Australia Chairman Ben Rainsford said the event would be the closing round of the season and it was hoped it would be held from November 16 to 19.　

"We're delighted the WRC has retained Rally Australia for 2017," Mr Rainsford said.

"This will be our 25th WRC event and the sixth on the Coffs Coast.　

"The rally is secured by strong government, corporate and community support and delivers substantial economic benefit to the Coffs Coast region. For our spectators and competitors, it's an incomparable world championship experience."　

The FIA's World Motor Sport Council announced dates for the first seven rounds starting with the historic Rallye Monte-Carlo on January 20, just nine weeks after Kennards Hire Rally Australia concludes the 2016 season on November 20.　

Monte-Carlo, Sweden, Mexico, Argentina, Portugal and Italy have been given 2017 dates similar to this season's, but France moves forward from late September to become round four in early April.　

Four other rounds - Finland, Germany, Spain and Great Britain - were confirmed on the calendar without their dates being finalised.　

Preparations for the 2016 Kennards Hire Rally Australia are in the final weeks, with tickets on sale at Ticketek.com and organisers putting finishing touches to plans for the new Destination NSW Super Special Stage between the Jetty Foreshore and Gallows Beach as well as 300km of challenging rural and forest rally roads.

