Coffs Coast's Dean crowned Aussie champion

Keagan Elder
| 2nd Nov 2016 1:30 PM
MASTERED IT: Coffs Coast's Dean Collins won this year's Lucas Oils Logan Glass Australian Trials Championships at Stanthorpe on September 24-25.
MASTERED IT: Coffs Coast's Dean Collins won this year's Lucas Oils Logan Glass Australian Trials Championships at Stanthorpe on September 24-25.

YOUNG Dean Collins was crowned Australian Champion at this year's Lucas Oils Logan Glass Australian Trials Championships.

The Coffs Coast rider met stiff competition in the Junior 13 to Under-16 class on the course at Stanthorpe, Queensland over September 24-25.

Ultimately it came down to a slip of concentration from his opponents, which gave Dean the edge on his Beta 125cc trial bike after the placings were determined by a countback.

Dean locked up with Sydney-based rider Ben Franco at the top of the leaderboard after they both finished on eight points on the granite rock-laden course.

But it was Dean who managed to out-clean Ben, 65 cleans to 64 to secure the championship.

Victorian rider David MacDonald, who finished third, also finished with 65 cleans but dropped three points on a single section to bring him to 10 points.

This year's Lucas Oils Logan Glass Australian Trials Championships marked the second attempt at the top tier competition for Dean, who finished second last in 2015 at the Sydney event.

The win at the Lucas Oils Logan Glass Australian Trials Championships topped of a year to remember for the Coffs Coast rider who also won the NSW and Queensland State Titles earlier in the year.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs coast sport dean collins lucas oils logan glass australian trials champions moto trials

