Coffs Coast to make Oztag state cup debut

FIRST TIME: The Coffs Coast under-10 boys team will compete in the Oztag NSW Junior State Cup in Coffs Harbour at the weekend.

THE Coffs Coast will enter its first teams into this year's Oztag NSW Junior State Cup after years of being a bystander.

Coffs Coast Oztag president Karen Ireland said four teams will make their debut appearance at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium fields in red and gold team strip.

Ireland said there would be a Coffs Coast under-10, U12 and U15 boys and U17 girls team competing in the state cup.

She started up Coffs Coast Oztag last year and said it had since grown strongly, with many juniors using the non-contact sport to boost their pre-season training before the rugby league season kicks off.

Ireland said the Coffs Coast will be put to the test at the weekend when it will be matched against some of the competition's toughest teams.

"They've got some tough teams they've got to play against," she said.

Ireland pointed out the U15 Coffs Coast boys' pool, featuring Cronulla, St George and Souths, was particularly tough and would not be surprised if the bigger city teams ended up in the grand final.

She said the Coffs Coast had put in plenty of preparation however, and believed her teams would be highly competitive.

"I'd love it if they did (make the finals), but they're facing an uphill battle," she said.

"They've been training since last November."

Ireland said this pre-state cup preparation involved training up to three times a week.

But Ireland said there would be plenty more Oztag action following the state cup.

She said there was the potential for Coffs Coast players to be selected for the national team.

But on the home front, a short Oztag season will kick off on February 18 at Geoff King Motors Park.

"We're starting a short season before the local footy starts," Ireland said.

For more information, visit the Coffs Junior Oztag Facebook page or email coffsjunioroztag@gmail.com. or phone Karen Ireland on 0401057856.