Coffs Coast place names rude enough to make you blush

WHAT'S THAT? The Coffs Coast is home to a number of rudely named places.

DICKS Knob, Groper Islet and Look at me Now Headland are just some of the rude place names which dot the Coffs Coast and help make up the hundreds sprawled across New South Wales.

A souvenir map titled Marvellous Map of Actual Australian Place Names has listed about 200 naughtily named places in NSW.

Travel north along the coast and you can find Woody Head near Yamba and Gaggin Park near Byron Bay among the hundreds of other innuendo laden place names across the state.

These places are joined by the likes of Butt St, Beaver Rock, Moonie and Dicks Lookout across the border in our State of Origin rival state Queensland.

Other blush-worthy names included Lovely Bottom in Tasmania, Bullshit Hill in South Australia and Titwobble Ln in Victoria.

The map features more than 1000 of the rudest and quirkiest names from all over Australia, which can all be found on Australian government websites.

The map can be bought at oz.marvellousmaps.com.