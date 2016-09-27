24°
News

Coffs Coast place names rude enough to make you blush

Keagan Elder
| 27th Sep 2016 5:00 PM
WHAT'S THAT? The Coffs Coast is home to a number of rudely named places.
WHAT'S THAT? The Coffs Coast is home to a number of rudely named places.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

DICKS Knob, Groper Islet and Look at me Now Headland are just some of the rude place names which dot the Coffs Coast and help make up the hundreds sprawled across New South Wales.

A souvenir map titled Marvellous Map of Actual Australian Place Names has listed about 200 naughtily named places in NSW.

Travel north along the coast and you can find Woody Head near Yamba and Gaggin Park near Byron Bay among the hundreds of other innuendo laden place names across the state.

These places are joined by the likes of Butt St, Beaver Rock, Moonie and Dicks Lookout across the border in our State of Origin rival state Queensland.

Other blush-worthy names included Lovely Bottom in Tasmania, Bullshit Hill in South Australia and Titwobble Ln in Victoria.

The map features more than 1000 of the rudest and quirkiest names from all over Australia, which can all be found on Australian government websites.

The map can be bought at oz.marvellousmaps.com.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs coast, general-seniors-news, offbeat news, rude names

Lifeguard says shark sightings had increased not numbers

Lifeguard says shark sightings had increased not numbers

TWO great white sharks were spotted off Boambee beach this morning a day after the attack in Ballina.

Best in the orchid business set to bloom

BEST IN SHOW: Last year's Grand Champion Orchid winner Neil Campbell is awarded the trophy by bcu Woolgoolga and Northside branch manager, Karen Mills.

Woolgoolga District Orchid Society Annual Spring Show is back

Backpacker tax to be slashed by almost half

CUT BACK: The Backpacker tax has been reduced by almost half of the originally proposed 32.5% rate.

The controversial tax has been cut but by nearly half

One, two, catch Pikachu

ON THE HUNT: Guests at North Coast Holiday Parks Red Rock can join in the Pokémon Safari during the school holidays.

Avid Pokémon hunters will be at Red Rock over the long weekend.

Local Partners

Daughter's dying wish leads to another Transplant Games

"YOU can't take your organs with you, but you can give someone a second chance at life.”

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Buskers are back and set to entertain

The Blackstreet Boys performing at the Club Coffs Buskers Village. 27 September 2014 Photo Gemima Harvey/ Coffs Coast Advocate

Catch the action of the Coffs Harbour International Buskers Festival

Latest deals and offers

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber split

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber split

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber have split after 11 years together.

Why Chris Hemsworth was spotted wearing nail polish

RED CARPET: Do you think Chris Hemsworth is the typical unpolished but well-natured Aussie bloke?

He's now officially the best bloke in Australia

Testament's new album is a concept album

ROME, ITALY- JULY 27, 2016: Testament photographed at The Roman Collisseium in Rome, Italy on July 27,2016. Gene Ambo

Testament to release new album

'Baby' recreates famous Nirvana cover shot 25 years later

The baby from Nevermind album has recreated the iconic cover shot.

PREVIEW: Luke Cage origin story is a strong addition to MCU

Mike Colter in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage.

MIKE Colter stars as latest Marvel superhero to get his own series.

Kate goes down fighting in heated Survivor elimination

Australian Survivor contestant Kate Campbell.

YOGA teacher's 'good guys' alliance fails to get off the ground.

Emily Blunt's (almost) singing career

Emily Blunt nearly became the British Britney Spears.

Solid Beachside Home

8 Island View Street, Emerald Beach 2456

House 4 1 1 $529,000

This solid two storey home enjoys a sweeping north aspect.There are two good sized decks for outdoor living.The main entry features a large foyer adjoing the...

HOLIDAY LIFESTYLE

74/8 Hearnes Lake Road, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 2 2 $229,000

If its lifestyle, you are after, then look no further, this low maintenance 3 bedroom home manufactured by TIMBERLINE HOMES is located in Gateway Lifestyle The...

A home that makes entertaining easy...

4 Jensen Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 3 2 $529,000

An outstanding charming and comfortable home, nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac, only minutes from shopping centres and Schools. This beautiful home is a perfect...

Simply Sawtell...

12 Dirrigeree Crescent, Sawtell 2452

House 3 2 2 549,000 ...

Located only two minutes from the vibrant main street of Sawtell, this three bedroom brick and tile home is bound to tick a lot of boxes. Perfectly positioned with...

A perfect place to start...

7 Maple Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $315,000

Perfect starter home or even investment property. Conveniently located close to all amenities and perfectly positioned in a quiet cul-de-sac. Features of the home...

Prime position...Lots of privacy...And a pool!

11 Jabiru Court, Boambee East 2452

House 4 2 2 $529,000

Are you after a home in a great location with a wonderful sense of space? Slightly elevated, yet level and in a sought after neighbourhood the location will...

Hesitateâ¦and you&#39;ll miss out!

8 Wagtail Close, Boambee East 2452

House 3 2 2 $449,000

After a home with space and the 'feel good factor'? Then this is for you! Located in a tightly held neighbourhood this home offers 3 good sized bedrooms with...

Buy Separately or Together

1/71 Circular Avenue, Sawtell 2452

Villa 2 1 1 $370,000

Make the most of this rare opportunity to purchase either 1 or 2 villas in Sawtell's highly sought-after Circular Avenue. This 2 bedroom /1 bathroom villa is...

Striking Design, First Class Luxury, Premier Location

43 Faviell Drive, Bonville 2450

House 5 3 4 $1,100,000

Just 15 minutes to Sawtell beaches and home to the internationally acclaimed "Bonville Golf Resort". Bonville's collection of luxury rural homesteads is a proven...

Investor Alert!

2/10 McFadyn Street, Toormina 2452

Villa 3 1 1 $300,000 ...

Beautifully presented, well-maintained and ideally located this 3 bedroom self-managed detached villa set at the rear is a rare find for an investor or...

Coffs region is hot property

The region’s housing market is looking up, with projects on the radar in Tannum Sands and Boyne Island.

Units and houses are both pulling strong returns for Coffs

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.