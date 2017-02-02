Coffs Coast life saving clubs enter strong numbers inCountry Championships in numbers

GOING HARD: Coffs Harbour Surf Life Saving Club will once again compete in the Stramit NSW Country Life Saving Championships at the weekend.

THERE will be almost 300 athletes from the North Coast hitting the surf at this year's Stramit NSW Country Surf Life Saving Championships including podium finishers Coffs Harbour.

Sawtell Surf Life Saving Club, which finished fifth in last year's event, will also be heavily represented at the South West Rocks championship at the weekend.

In a family affair, the McConnachie family will enter five siblings among the Sawtell ranks and contest for medals.

Gun Urunga athlete Tahlia Kollen will also be out, hunting medals to add to her haul of 25 she won in the 2016 Country Championships.

NSW Surf Sports manager Rob Pidgeon is anticipating a tightly fought competition after almost 1400 surf lifesavers entered.

"All the regions are sending strong teams with most clubs represented which is very pleasing to see,” he said.

"Reports from local branch and club carnivals have been impressive, and we're looking forward to seeing all our lifesavers putting their form into practice.”

The 2017 Stramit NSW Country Surf Live Saving Championships will be held this Saturday and Sunday.