Coffs and Dorrigo make top 10 list of storm struck regions

THE Coffs Coast is renowned as the place where the mountains meet the sea or where the Great Dividing Range is closest to the ocean, but it's this geographic distinction that also plays a part in making the region prone to storm events.

Dorrigo and Coffs Harbour have in recent years seen hail the size of baseballs, trees down and even cattle killed by lightning, whirling mini tornadoes and water spouts, 16-metre high waves recorded offshore and extensive damage from strong winds, flash flooding, powerful surf and torrential rain.

Due to this the Coffs Coast and wider Mid North Coast region has featured on a top 10 list of storm affected locations in New South Wales, according to NRMA Insurance.

In fact the Mid North Coast made up 4% of all insurance claims in the state in the last financial year, the insurer noted as it joined with the NSW State Emergency Service in calling on local residents to be prepared this storm season.

The storm season runs from October to March and the NSW State Emergency Service and NRMA Insurance are urging residents to prepare, using simples tips offered on the Stormsafe website.

"Little acts can make a big difference in severe weather," NRMA Insurance's Ramana James said.

"Even things like cleaning your gutters and trimming your branches and securing any loose outdoor items can really help reduce damage if bad weather hits."

Acting Commissioner of the NSW State Emergency Service Greg Newton said SES volunteers responded to more than 19,000 storm-related calls for assistance last season but "many of these could have been prevented if residents were better prepared and had an emergency plan in place".

"Getting ready for storm season now will help to limit the amount of damage and injury suffered in storms," he said.

TOP 10 MOST STORM-AFFECTED REGIONS IN NSW



1. Gosford-Wyong

2. The Hunter

3. Illawarra

4. Central Northern Sydney (Baulkham Hills, Hornsby)

5. North Western Sydney (Blacktown, Penrith)

6. St George-Sutherland

7. Northern Beaches

8. Fairfield-Liverpool

9. South Western Sydney (Campbelltown, Camden)

10. Mid-North Coast (Coffs Harbour, Dorrigo, Kempsey, Port Macquarie, Taree)