Coffs a hot spot for X Factor star

GET READY: Taylor Henderson will be performing in Coffs Harbour on Wednesday night.

COMING from a small town, X Factor Australia success story Taylor Henderson wanted to dedicate much of his national tour to performing in regional areas close to his heart, such as Coffs Harbour.

C.ex Coffs will host the 23-year-old singer/ songwriter next Wednesday night as he takes to the stage to showcase his new single, Light Up the Dark.

En route to Adelaide yesterday, the pop star chatted with The Advocate over the phone.

CCA: Why did you decide to tour in regional centres like Coffs Harbour?

I come from a small town I know what it's like when you can't travel to the city (to see an artist or band perform). So, I just wanted to go to some more regional places and have a bit more fun. I think I really owe it to them, they've made me who I am and they really stretch my music further than I ever thought it could be. Coffs last time was incredible and I am really excited to come back.

CCA: What's the best thing about Coffs Harbour for you?

Once I got there, it felt like I had been there before. I think it's a really welcoming feeling, when you get to a place that you've never been before and you've got people screaming the lyrics back at you, it's a very rewarding feeling. I had a chance to go there and thought I have to go back.

CCA: Will you hit the surf while you are here?

No, I'm so bad. I have the flexibility of a 70-year-old man so when it comes to popping up on the board, I can't do it. I'll have to body surf.

Taylor Henderson

C.ex Coffs

Wednesday, October 5

7.30-9pm

Tickets $44, www.cex.com.au

*** Two for one ticket offer ***

To celebrate the release of Taylor's new single Light Up the Dark, C.ex is offering a strictly limited amount of two for one tickets to his show on October 5. Get in quick for two tickets for $44!