Coffee group for struggling blokes

REACHING OUT: Jeff Ware, Eddie Nicolaou, John Crisp and Frank Sharp catch up over a cup of coffee at the Blah... Blah... Blah Coffee for Blokes support group in Coffs Harbour on Wednesday, September 14.

A FORMER alcoholic and drug addict left his troubled past behind and has now opened a pathway to help others in a similar situation.

After being sober for more than 15 years, John Crisp made the decision to expand from his duties volunteering at the Coffs Harbour soup kitchen to open up the Blah... Blah... Blah Coffee for Blokes group.

The coffee group started in November and now John wants to expand it to help more people on the fringes.

He said he wanted to start small with fishing trips and pool outings to encourage men to talk about their struggles in a safe place and break away from the cycle of life on the streets.

Eventually he wants to get a bus and lease a building that could be used as accommodation and a place for the homeless to wash their clothes.

Eddie Nicolaou was one of the first to attend a weekly coffee catch-up, which he said was "a place where people feel at peace with themselves”.

After a divorce, Eddie's life spiralled out of control and he ended up sleeping in his car after losing his home.

"My head was rolling in circles,” he said. "I was thinking suicidal thoughts.”

To break the cycle, Eddie volunteered at the soup kitchen, which was where he met John.

"I thought there was more to life than this,” he said.

Blah... Blah... Blah Coffee for Blokes is held most Wednesdays from 2-4pm behind the soup kitchen on Vernon St.

For the next gathering, phone John Crisp on 0467 390 813.