Coast drivers more likely to crash into trees and animals

Coast drivers are more inclined to crash into trees, poles, guard rails and animals according to insurance claim crash stats.

MOTOR crashes on the Mid North Coast are most likely to be involved a collision with a stationary object, such as a tree or road barrier or an animal, crash claim statistics have found.

The AAMI Crash Index found over a 12-month period more than a third, 32.82% of crashes in the region were caused by vehicles running into stationary objects.

That's a crash rate almost 75% higher than the claims made in Sydney and 50% higher than the state average.

Almost one in five (18.95%) of accidents on the Mid-North Coast roads were as a result of a nose-to-tail collisions.

This was significantly lower than the Sydney (37.30%) and rate results (29.36%).

Mid-North Coast drivers were also 18 times more likely to collide with an animal than drivers in Sydney.

Coffs Coast crash file

Analysis of accident insurance claims across the country from August 2015 to August this year revealed the five most common accident types of crashes on the Mid-North Coast:

1. Collision with a stationary object

Mid North Coast - 36.82%

Sydney - 21.39%

2. Nose to tail

Mid North Coast - 18.95%

Sydney - 37.30%

NSW - 29.36%

National - 33.55%

3. Failed to give-way

Mid North Coast 18.53%

Sydney 29.10%

NSW - 29.10%

National 24.32%

4. Collision while reversing

Mid North Coast 13.74%

Sydney 10.75%

NSW - 11.40%

National 11.46%

5. Hit an animal

Mid North Coast - 9.62%

Sydney - 0.54%

NSW - 4.62%

National - 4.76%