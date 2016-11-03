Classics in Woolgoolga

Classic car enthusiast, David Tierney of Woolgoolga with his two convertables a 1969 MGB mark2, and his 2006 PT cruiser 2.4 L GT.. 02 NOV 2016

VINTAGE and classic cars will be on display at the C.ex Woolgoolga Bowling Club this weekend.

The Coffs Harbour Sports Touring and Classic Car Club will stage its monthly meeting, with cars on display in the new parking area at the back of the club.

Cars on display will include Holdens, Fords, sports and vintage cars, ranging from the 1950s to the early 90s, including an MGB and a PT Cruiser.

Visitors will have the opportunity to check out the cars, have a look at their interiors and motors and be given plenty of photo opportunities.

The Woolgoolga meeting will have around 30 classic style cars brought along by members of the club which will be on display.

Car enthusiasts from across the North Coast will attend from centres including Ulmarra, Woolgoolga, Coffs Harbour, Bellingen and Nambucca Heads.

The club consists of about 120 enthusiasts across the Mid North Coast and there is an average of about 50 people at the meetings.

Members will have lunch at the venue and the public is welcome to come along.

People from the community are welcome to come along on Sunday, November 6, between 10am and 2pm in Woolgoolga.

If there is rain on the day, the cars will not be on display.

Another meeting will be held this month, in Coffs Harbour on Sunday, November 13, with more cars and members joining.

The display will be held in the car park area at C.ex Coffs and will showcase as many as 60 cars.

The meeting and display will be running in conjunction with Rally Australia.