Classics go on show for rallying crowds

Keagan Elder
| 17th Nov 2016 6:05 PM
PROUD OWNER: C.ex Coffs Sports Touring and Classic Car Club member Bob Cooper shows off his 1964 Ford Compact Fairlane.
PROUD OWNER: C.ex Coffs Sports Touring and Classic Car Club member Bob Cooper shows off his 1964 Ford Compact Fairlane.

IT MAY not boast the same power-to-weight ratio as the WRC cars in town, but the proud owner of this dazzling 1964 Ford Compact Fairlane is in no race.

Bob Cooper bought the car nine years ago and worked on it extensively to bring it back to its former glory.

He said he purchased the classic from a seller at Dorrigo in 2007.

Bob said the Fairlane caught his eye as there had already been a fair bit of work done to it.

"The majority of the big dollars have been spent on it,” he said.

He was able to get it back on the road a year later.

But as many classic cars do, a lot of care was still needed to get it running on the road smoothly.

Bob said he was still running it in after he installed a new engine and transmission.

His canary yellow Fairlane now runs with a 302 cubic inch V8.

Bob joined dozens of other car enthusiasts and members of the C.ex Coffs Sports Touring and Classic Car Club members at a show at Opal Cove on Wednesday.

Some car club members will be showing off their cars at the WRC service park.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  classic car show coffs harbour vintage cars wrc

