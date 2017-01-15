Classic catches in Fish of the Week

FISH OF THE WEEK: Fishing near the South Solitary Island with a couple of mates Steven Moss and Jeff Cuneo, Tony Cleary caught his first Spanish Mackerel. Tony said it weighed 34kg and was 175cm long. It was caught on Sunday on a slimy mackerel on 10kg line.

THE drag was set as southerly currents pushed in some nice clear cobalt blue 26-degree water.

With a live slimey mackerel kicking on his line, Mitchell Reeves' rod buckled and what a fight followed.

The mahi mahi weighing in at 20kg is just one of a number of big bulls that have been landed off the Coffs Coast.

MONSTER MAHI: Mitchell Reeves with his cracking dolphin fish that he said fell victim to a live slimey on 20lb line on a new Penn Slammer. He said the fish weighed in at 20kg and measured 1.8metre in length.

Darren Outerbridge proved that with another great dolphin fish landed outwide off Sawtell.

Daniel Outerbridge with a mahi mahi he said he caught wide of Sawtell while skipping garfish.

With the warm current have also arrived the Spainards.

Just ask Tony Cleary who landed his first prized mackerel and what a catch.

He said the fish tipped the scales at 34kg.

To put the size of the catch into perspective the largest spanish mackerel who could track on the net was a 190cm fish, weighing 54kg caught off Fraser Island by Doug Buhagiar in 2015.

For his catch, Tony wins a pair of Mangrove Jacks sunglasses and a cap from BrightEyes Coffs Harbour.

In the junior ranks, our judging panel of five local eager fishos couldn't go past the cracker jack landed by Kye Campbell.

The trophy Mangrove Jack measured 65cm.

JUNIOR WINNER: Kye Campbell was all smiles after landing this cracker Jack.

Honourable mentions must go out to Fergus Cochrane who while holidaying on the Coffs Coast landed a beauty of a whiting in Bonville Creek.

Fergus Cochrane from Howlong with a 41cm, 620gram whiting caught on a yabby in Bonville Creek.

Asttan Hope meanwhile was all the talk of the Putt Bennett Family Fishing Festival cleaning up across a couple of categories.

Asttan Hope, 13, poses with his bream that was the second biggest caught at the Putt Bennett Family Fishing Festival at the weekend. Proud dad Paul also tells us Asttan also caught the biggest whiting of the competition.

Until next Saturday ... Tight Lines.