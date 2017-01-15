26°
News

Classic catches in Fish of the Week

15th Jan 2017 6:00 AM
FISH OF THE WEEK: Fishing near the South Solitary Island with a couple of mates Steven Moss and Jeff Cuneo, Tony Cleary caught his first Spanish Mackerel. Tony said it weighed 34kg and was 175cm long. It was caught on Sunday on a slimy mackerel on 10kg line.
FISH OF THE WEEK: Fishing near the South Solitary Island with a couple of mates Steven Moss and Jeff Cuneo, Tony Cleary caught his first Spanish Mackerel. Tony said it weighed 34kg and was 175cm long. It was caught on Sunday on a slimy mackerel on 10kg line.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE drag was set as southerly currents pushed in some nice clear cobalt blue 26-degree water.

With a live slimey mackerel kicking on his line, Mitchell Reeves' rod buckled and what a fight followed.

The mahi mahi weighing in at 20kg is just one of a number of big bulls that have been landed off the Coffs Coast.

MONSTER MAHI: Mitchell Reeves with his cracking dolphin fish that he said fell victim to a live slimey on 20lb line on a new Penn Slammer. He said the fish weighed in at 20kg and measured 1.8metre in length.
MONSTER MAHI: Mitchell Reeves with his cracking dolphin fish that he said fell victim to a live slimey on 20lb line on a new Penn Slammer. He said the fish weighed in at 20kg and measured 1.8metre in length.

Darren Outerbridge proved that with another great dolphin fish landed outwide off Sawtell.

Daniel Outerbridge with a mahi mahi he said he caught wide of Sawtell while skipping garfish.
Daniel Outerbridge with a mahi mahi he said he caught wide of Sawtell while skipping garfish.

With the warm current have also arrived the Spainards.

Just ask Tony Cleary who landed his first prized mackerel and what a catch.

He said the fish tipped the scales at 34kg.

To put the size of the catch into perspective the largest spanish mackerel who could track on the net was a 190cm fish, weighing 54kg caught off Fraser Island by Doug Buhagiar in 2015.

Matthew Deans

For his catch, Tony wins a pair of Mangrove Jacks sunglasses and a cap from BrightEyes Coffs Harbour.

In the junior ranks, our judging panel of five local eager fishos couldn't go past the cracker jack landed by Kye Campbell.

The trophy Mangrove Jack measured 65cm.

JUNIOR WINNER: Kye Campbell was all smiles after landing this cracker Jack.
JUNIOR WINNER: Kye Campbell was all smiles after landing this cracker Jack.

Honourable mentions must go out to Fergus Cochrane who while holidaying on the Coffs Coast landed a beauty of a whiting in Bonville Creek.

Fergus Cochrane from Howlong with a 41cm, 620gram whiting caught on a yabby in Bonville Creek.
Fergus Cochrane from Howlong with a 41cm, 620gram whiting caught on a yabby in Bonville Creek.

Asttan Hope meanwhile was all the talk of the Putt Bennett Family Fishing Festival cleaning up across a couple of categories.

Asttan Hope, 13, poses with his bream that was the second biggest caught at the Putt Bennett Family Fishing Festival at the weekend. Proud dad Paul also tells us Asttan also caught the biggest whiting of the competition.
Asttan Hope, 13, poses with his bream that was the second biggest caught at the Putt Bennett Family Fishing Festival at the weekend. Proud dad Paul also tells us Asttan also caught the biggest whiting of the competition.

Until next Saturday ... Tight Lines.

Coffs Coast Advocate
Police execute search warrant on hotel in Coffs Harbour

Police execute search warrant on hotel in Coffs Harbour

POLICE have this afternoon executed a search warrant on a hotel in Coffs Harbour as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

Put your hand up to help out

HELPING HAND: Park Beach Dunecare is just one local organisation always on the look-out for volunteers.

Start off the new year by giving back with these local groups.

A marvel of Aboriginal art on dislay in Coffs

ON THE WALL: Saltwater Freshwater art being hung at Coffs Gallery with guest curator Djon Mundine with Lewis John Knox's work, Church after the Fire.

The Saltwater Freshwater Art exhibition is open until February 25.

Classic catches in Fish of the Week

FISH OF THE WEEK: Fishing near the South Solitary Island with a couple of mates Steven Moss and Jeff Cuneo, Tony Cleary caught his first Spanish Mackerel. Tony said it weighed 34kg and was 175cm long. It was caught on Sunday on a slimy mackerel on 10kg line.

Advocate's Fish of the Week, courtesy of BrightEyes Coffs Harbour

Local Partners

Put your hand up to help out

If your new year's resolutions included being more involved and giving back, give one of these groups a call.

A marvel of Aboriginal art on dislay in Coffs

ON THE WALL: Saltwater Freshwater art being hung at Coffs Gallery with guest curator Djon Mundine with Lewis John Knox's work, Church after the Fire.

The Saltwater Freshwater Art exhibition is open until February 25.

See the historical heritage horses

OPEN DAY: Enjoy a day out learning or finding your next dream horse from the Guy Fawkes River National Park.

Guy Fawkes Heritage Horse Association Inc. open day.

Ready, set, go for this Australia Day run

PUSHING IT: Runners push themselves at the HQB Australia Day Fun Run on Park Beach.

Put your new year's resolution of getting fit to test at this run

Filmmakers descend on Coffs Harbour for festival

A still taken from the film Tickled which will feature at the Coffs Coast's Screenwave International Film Festival in Coffs Harbour and Bellingen this week.

Filmmakers discuss their work at SWIFF on the Coffs Coast this week.

One Direction fans made Briana Jungwirth's life 'nightmare'

One Direction fans made Briana Jungwirth's life 'nightmare'

Briana Jungwirth has found it tough having a baby with One Direction's Louis Tomlinson because she's been slammed with abuse from fans.

Blac Chyna's possession charges dropped

Blac Chyna's drugs possession case has been dismissed

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's divorce settlement revealed

Depp will keep all his cars and homes

New Flaming Lips album out now

Singer Wayne Coyne and The Flaming Lips perform at The Music of David Bowie tribute concert at Carnegie Hall, last year.

Oczy Mlody's name inspired by Polish phrase

Nicole Kidman is the 'glue' in family

Nicole Kidman

Aussie star opens up about family life

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's divorce finalised

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard pictured during their relationship.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's divorce has been finalised.

Ten suspects charged over Kim Kardashian West's Paris attack

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West.

Suspects named in infamous attack

Renovated cottage on the CBD fringe

16 Prince James Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 $369,000

Located only moments from the main street, CBD, shops and marina that Coffs Harbour is famous for, you will find this cute cottage that has seen a recent...

Headland Home with Stunning Views

26 Ocean Street, Woolgoolga 2456

House 4 3 2 $990,000

This two storey brick home with rear lane access has a gorgeous north aspect which exposes beach and ocean views. The main living area is extremely spacious and...

Inner city lifestyle...

1/24 Azalea Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 1 $399,000

This home is a true representation of inner city living at its finest. Located only a short and easy walk to Coffs Harbour CBD with all of its amenities and...

Four Bedroom home located in one of Boambee East&#39;s best streets!

47 Sandpiper Crescent, Boambee East 2452

House 4 2 $535,000

Located in popular Boambee East this solid four bedroom family home ticks all the boxes. Plenty of living area for everyone, a sparkling semi above ground pool and...

Freshly refurbished country on home on 28 picturesque acres...

230a Brewers Road, Nana Glen 2450

House 3 1 4 $780,000 ...

Step inside and discover a home filled with grace and character boasting soaring ceilings, the warmth of rich hardwood timber floors and wide shady verandas all...

Freshly refurbished country on home on 28 picturesque acres...

230a Brewers Road, Nana Glen 2450

Rural 3 1 4 $780,000 ...

Step inside and discover a home filled with grace and character boasting soaring ceilings, the warmth of rich hardwood timber floors and wide shady verandas all...

Beachside living...

Lot 26 Oceanfront Drive, Sapphire Beach 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $399,000

Wake to sounds of Sapphire Beach then simply stroll to the beach for a morning jog. This large 464m2 lot (approx) is beachside living at it's best. Why live an...

Life&#39;s better at the Jetty...

4/42 Collingwood Street, Coffs Harbour Jetty 2450

House 3 2 2 $540,000 ...

On top of the wish list for many is enjoying the lifestyle the Jetty has to offer. This three bedroom apartment combines the practicality of low maintenance living...

Country Entertainer on Acres

16 Six Mile Lane, Glenugie 2460

House 4 3 4 $539,000

This large country home features three living rooms and an inground pool for entertaining friends and family.The flooring is mostly tiled and there is some...

Redefining Luxury Beachfront Living!

26/87 Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour 2450

Apartment 2 2 1 $750,000

Boasting contemporary, luxury living and cutting edge technology, Equinox Apartments are positioned as the landmark beachfront address in Coffs Harbour. With...

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

Pat Rafter's $18m Coast home proves hot property

PAT'S PAD: The Sunshine Beach home of tennis ace Pat rafter is on the market for a record price.

"It's a record for our company and for the Sunshine Coast.''

Exquisite private retreat

Property

Step inside one of of Heritage Park's hidden gems.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Which Northern Rivers towns boomed in 2016?

BOOM TOWNS: While Ballina properties continued to attract top dollar in 2016, it was areas to the south that experienced price hikes, including Wardell, Evans Head and Woodburn.

Click on our map to find the median sale price in your town

PHOTOS: This $2.5m home is like something from the movies

DREAM HOME: The owners of this Agnes Water home are looking to sell for price of about $2.5 million.

Watch turtles hatch from your house

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!