Classic catches in Fish of the Week

THE drag was set as southerly currents pushed in some nice clear cobalt blue 26-degree water.
With a live slimey mackerel kicking on his line, Mitchell Reeves' rod buckled and what a fight followed.
The mahi mahi weighing in at 20kg is just one of a number of big bulls that have been landed off the Coffs Coast.
Darren Outerbridge proved that with another great dolphin fish landed outwide off Sawtell.
With the warm current have also arrived the Spainards.
Just ask Tony Cleary who landed his first prized mackerel and what a catch.
He said the fish tipped the scales at 34kg.
To put the size of the catch into perspective the largest spanish mackerel who could track on the net was a 190cm fish, weighing 54kg caught off Fraser Island by Doug Buhagiar in 2015.
For his catch, Tony wins a pair of Mangrove Jacks sunglasses and a cap from BrightEyes Coffs Harbour.
In the junior ranks, our judging panel of five local eager fishos couldn't go past the cracker jack landed by Kye Campbell.
The trophy Mangrove Jack measured 65cm.
Honourable mentions must go out to Fergus Cochrane who while holidaying on the Coffs Coast landed a beauty of a whiting in Bonville Creek.
Asttan Hope meanwhile was all the talk of the Putt Bennett Family Fishing Festival cleaning up across a couple of categories.
Until next Saturday ... Tight Lines.