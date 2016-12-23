Christmas lights helping young girl battling cancer

GREG Chandler is inviting everyone to join in on the Christmas spirit this year by donating to a worthy cause while witnessing some spectacular lights.

Mr Chandler, who lives at 9 Apollo Drive, has decked out his house once again this year to raise money for Jordyn Spillman, a young girl battling Leukemia.

Mr Chandler heard about the 13-year-old who has unfortunately fallen ill after being in remission for a few years, and contacted her parents right away to organise the fundraiser.

He has been raising money for an unwell child every Christmas for the past 12 years, and is hoping visitors will come around and help out with the cause while taking in the lights.

"Every year I put up my Christmas lights to raise money and help a child,” he said.

"It's all worth it just to see a smile on their face.”

More addresses to check out from app MapMyLights:

1 Tucker Close Toormina

16 Sare Street Woolgoolga

19 Dawn Drive Moonee Beach

23 Tom Albert Place Sawtell

6 - 10 Sunbird Crescent Boambee East

10 Anniversary Place Coffs Harbour

37 Emerald Heights Drive Emerald Beach

4 Dark Close Coffs Harbour

15 Sand Street Coffs Harbour

Download the app for a map, or view to full list here: mapmylights.com/addrlist.php?r=Coffs%20Harbour