Children hospitalised following Coffs Harbour house fire

TWO occupants were taken to hospital following a house fire in Coffs Harbour.

A Fire and Rescue NSW Media spokeswoman said crews were called to the fire at Shephards Ln about 9.35pm Tuesday.

COFFS HARBOUR | #FRNSW crews at house fire.Occupants are out front while crews extinguish. 3 children being treated for smoke inhalation — Fire & Rescue NSW (@FRNSW) February 7, 2017

She said there was a small fire in a bedroom that damaged content.

The spokeswoman said three children suffered smoke inhalation.

The fire was extinguished at 10.05pm.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said four occupants were assessed by paramedics at the scene.

Two occupants were transported to Coffs Base Hospital.