Childcare centre forced to close

Claudia Jambor | 29th Sep 2016 1:10 PM Updated: 30th Sep 2016 1:05 PM
TRASHED: Soft drinks used for Rainbow Cottage fundraisers litter the ransacked facility.
TRASHED: Soft drinks used for Rainbow Cottage fundraisers litter the ransacked facility.

A LONGSTANDING Woolgoolga childcare centre has been forced to close indefinitely after a serious vandalism attack, leaving about 78 families without childcare.

Rainbow Cottage Childcare Centre was left in tatters after a break and enter last Saturday evening.

The culprits allegedly sprayed fire extinguishers around the complex, threw eggs on the walls, shattered windows and glass doors and left shards of glass strewn in the carpet.

Rainbow Cottage director Kylie Dean described the attack as senseless and said the team were doing all it could to re-open the centre in the next two weeks.

"I'm doing everything in my power to open as soon as possible," Ms Dean said.

"I feel bad for the parents, they are more affected than we are.

"If I could find the people who did it, I'd make them come in and apologise to every parent, every staff member, every child."

Ms Dean thanked the parents for their patience while the community-based centre worked to repair the damage.

Tammy Locke is one of the parents hurting as a result of the closure.

Her parents have travelled from Bellingen to help take care of her four-year-old son, Koby, while she works.

"Luckily this week mum and dad have helped look after him. Otherwise, I would have been completely stuck," Ms Locke said.

Rainbow Cottage management committee acting president Kathryn James - whose five-year-old son Owen also attends Rainbow Cottage - said the attack was a sad setback for the preschool, which is funded by government grants and fundraising.

Staff were volunteering at Curryfest last Saturday selling soft drinks and poppers to raise funds for the facility.

Ms James said many affiliated with the school during its 30 years in Woolgoolga were devastated.

She said the attack affected the whole community beyond the parents and staff.

"Especially in a small community, it's affected a lot of people, parents, their employers, other family members," Ms James said.

Single mum Paula Skinner has seen the impact of the closure on her son, Reef, 5.

"Reef is upset his routine has changed," Ms Skinner said.

"It's horrible, I cried when I found out. It's really upsetting for everyone."

Ms Skinner said her thoughts were with the staff during this hardship.

Police said they were continuing investigations into the incident as well as assessing a possible link with a car break and enter on the same night and street as the childcare centre.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Coffs Harbour Police on 6691 0799.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  childcare, closure, vandalism, woolgoolga

