Check on your own wellbeing

SOUTHERN Cross University will host Regional Wellbeing Masterclasses this November, with well-known authors and speakers in wellbeing: Dr Happy, Australian psychologist Dr Timothy Sharp, and the Feel Good Physio, Anna-Louise Bouvier.

Promoting the Wellbeing of Young People masterclasses will offer high-quality, affordable professional development for those working in health and education across regional NSW.

It will be held at Southern Cross University's Coffs Harbour campus on Friday, November 4, from 9am to 5pm.

"This is an incredible opportunity for anyone who works with, coaches, mentors or parents young people to participate in highly-subsidised training with national experts on mental health and wellbeing right here in our region,” Southern Cross University Student Engagement and Wellbeing Counsellor Rachael Jones said.

Dr Sharp, founder of The Happiness Institute, will offer a session on how to take care of yourself in order to take care of others.

Anna-Louise Bouvier, creator of the Happy Body at Work ABC series will provide a session on how energy and sleep help mood and stress and Therese Joyce will offer practical strengths-based approach for working with young people. Participants can choose two masterclasses for the day.

"We all want to experience more happiness in our personal lives but many don't even consider that it might also be possible in our working lives,” Dr Sharp said.

"Yet happiness at work is distinctly possible and should be a primary goal for all individuals, managers and organisations because it leads to innumerable benefits for everyone involved.”

Tickets are limited. Go to midcoastcommunities.org.au