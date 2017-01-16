27°
Charges laid after golf cart rampage and exposure

16th Jan 2017 12:45 PM

A COFFS Harbour man has been charged after he went on a rampage with a golf cart at a Byron Bay accommodation venue on Friday.

The man was charged with trespass, drive and take a club cart, wilful and obscene exposure, using offensive language, and behaving in an offensive manner on Friday after he attended the Butler St property and began driving a club cart around the grounds when asked to leave.

Police allege he knocked over a number of rubbish bins and crashed the cart into a gutter before removing his clothing and exposing himself to members of the public.

When police arrived the man was allegedly yelling and swearing and had to be handcuffed and taken to the station.

He was released on conditional bail, and will appear at Byron Bay Local Court on February 2.

In an unrelated incident, a Tamworth man will appear in court next month after being picked up at a South Tweed Heads McDonalds driving more than three times the legal limit on Saturday.

Tweed Heads police conducted a breath test on the 39-year-old man as he was leaving the McDonalds on Minjungbal Drive about 3am Saturday after receiving calls from staff that possible drink driver had attended the drive-through in a silver Mazda hatchback.

He was later taken to the Tweed Heads Police Station where his blood alcohol was found to be 0.163.

The man was charged with high-range drink driving and his licence suspended.

He is expected to appear in Tweed Heads Local Court on February 6.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  byron bay coffs harbour golf cart wilful exposure

Charges laid after golf cart rampage and exposure

