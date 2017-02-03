Changes are under way

31°
Rachel Vercoe | 3rd Feb 2017 1:00 PM
ENTRANCE UPGRADE: Customers will see the Ritchies IGA/Westpac Bank entrance transform.
ENTRANCE UPGRADE: Customers will see the Ritchies IGA/Westpac Bank entrance transform. Contributed

THE largest shopping centre in Coffs Harbour has been slowly changing as upgrades are being constructed.

The latest changes you might notice are happening at the Ritchies Supa IGA/Westpac Bank entrance as work began earlier this week.

Over the next four to six months, customers will see the entrance transform to keep the area up to date with newer sections of the centre.

Access to the centre through the entry will be available at all times.

In December last year, construction of an undercover shaded parking was completed providing an additional 150 parking spaces for customers.

The Bachrach Naumburger Group said they are excited to announce the works and recognise the landlords commitment to Coffs Harbour not only with continually providing improved facilities for customers but with engaging local contractors to carry out the works.

Local contractors carrying out the project works include Ballyness Commercial Fitouts, AJ Pipelines and Construction and Ray Ellicott Concreting.

General Manager of the Bachrach Naumburger Group, Steve Gooley said, "the public will see an extensive, dramatic and positive affect on both the Food Court and Ritchies Supa IGA/Westpac Bank entrance over the next few months.”

The centre will also see work at the Food Court as the upgrade recommences with new furniture and seating areas constructed.

A mezzananie level will also be built to bring a new ambience to the Food Court which originally opened in 1996.

For more information visit the Park Beach Plaza Facebook page or go to parkbeachplaza.com.au

