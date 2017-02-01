Change of pace with theatre at the Planto . . .

CAST: Amanda Scott, Rory Banwell and Michael Smith in character for Sylvia

YOU might have dined, danced or played pool at the Planto but now you can add live theatre to the list.

Seacrest Productions Inc is presenting a limited run of Sylvia, a light-hearted four-hander play by A R Gurney, and it promises to be a riot.

"We did it locally with Seacrest productions about 10 years ago and the audiences absolutely loved it, laughed their heads off, so we thought why not go again,” said actor Michael Smith.

"There's no messages or grand statements, it's just sheer good fun and absurdity.”

Michael plays the male lead, Greg, who is dealing with a mid-life crisis. He meets a dog and takes her home and the hilarity starts there.

The twist is the "dog” is played by a woman.

The play takes place in the 1990s in New York City. Middle-aged, upper-middle class Greg finds Sylvia, a dog (played by Rory Banwell), in the park and takes a liking to her. He brings her back to the empty nest he shares with his wife Kate played by Amanda Scott.

When Kate gets home, she reacts negatively to Sylvia and wants her gone. They eventually decide Sylvia can stay for a few days.

Greg quickly bonds with Sylvia, they go on long walks and discuss life and astronomy.

It's a fast paced play with plenty of laughs and a talented local cast.

"Peter Nunn is the director and he's doing a gun job,” Michael said.

Rounding out the cast is Billy White who plays three separate characters.

Making its debut at the Planto tomorrow it will run until Saturday before moving on to venues in Bellingen and Woolgoolga.