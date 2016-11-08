30°
News

CBD road has opened

8th Nov 2016 9:30 AM
The Duke St extension has opened to traffic to ease congestion in the Coffs Harbour city centre.
The Duke St extension has opened to traffic to ease congestion in the Coffs Harbour city centre.

THE Duke St extension bypassing the Coffs Harbour CBD and the newly installed Harbour Dr/Gordon St intersection has opened to traffic.

The road, built through the former Pioneer Park, aims to ease traffic congestion in the city centre.

Coffs Harbour City Council has opened the deviation ahead of the mall being closed next Thursday for the Kennards Hire Rally Australia rally show.

The roadway initially supported a temporary road as work was conducted on the Harbour Dr/Gordon St intersection earlier this year.

