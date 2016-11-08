CBD road has opened

The Duke St extension has opened to traffic to ease congestion in the Coffs Harbour city centre.

The road, built through the former Pioneer Park, aims to ease traffic congestion in the city centre.

Coffs Harbour City Council has opened the deviation ahead of the mall being closed next Thursday for the Kennards Hire Rally Australia rally show.

The roadway initially supported a temporary road as work was conducted on the Harbour Dr/Gordon St intersection earlier this year.