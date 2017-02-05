Cattle signs on Waterfall Way

Cattle crossing signs will be installed on Waterfall Way.

CATTLE crossing can be dangerous business when there are roads and cars involved.

In an act to improve the safety for all road users, new electronic signs warning of cattle crossings will be installed on the Waterfall Way.

The new signs will be installed at Fernmount within the next fortnight, weather permitting.

Signs will have flashing lights, similar to those at school zones and will be remotely activated by farmers when stock is crossing the road.

Roads and Maritime thank the community for their patience while work is carried out.

