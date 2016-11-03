Cattle breeders warned about deadly 'blackleg' outbreak

WARNING: North Coast Local Land Services veterinarian Dr Cassie Maria. BELOW: The signs of mortality associated with 'black leg' are often confused with bloat.

CATTLE breeders have been warned about an outbreak of the deadly Clostridial disease, Blackleg, on several properties on the North Coast in recent weeks.

North Coast Local Land Services District veterinarians have diagnosed the disease on local properties, wich has a high rate of mortality in cattle and sheep.

The disease is caused by a spore forming bacterium, which is a normal inhabitant of the intestinal tract, but is usually present in low numbers.

The spores of the bacterium, Clostridium chauvoei, are also found in the soil and can remain viable for years, often causing outbreaks where soil has been disturbed manually or by rain or flood events..

"Commonly the animals that are most affected are in excellent health, and gaining weight," NCLLS district veterinarian Dr Cassie Maria said.

Outbreaks occur where a few new cases are found each day, sometimes for several days.

Most cases are seen in cattle from 6-24 months old, but occasionally thrifty calves as young as six weeks and cattle as old as 10-12 years may be affected.

Typically, the onset of the disease is sudden, with deaths being seen without any warning signs. However, you may see signs prior to death including lethargy/depression and lameness.

Characteristic lesions causing lameness are oedematous or crepitant swellings (giving the feel of 'bubble wrap') in the muscle of the hip, shoulder, check, back or legs, although sometimes lesions are internal and therefore not externally visible.

If death is not sudden, it will generally occur within 12-48 hours.

Post-mortem, the carcass will become bloated very quickly and may sometimes be confused with bloat. There may also be bloody froth coming from the nose. The carcases are highly contaminated with the spore-forming bacterium and should not be opened due to the release of spores leading to the contamination of the soil and ultimately causing the further infection of other cattle. The carcass should ideally be burned or deeply buried.

"The disease is highly preventable with the use of an easily available vaccine that is administered under the skin," Dr Maria said.